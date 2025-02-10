THERE has been an explosion in players being paid more than $1 million a season, with a record 25 stars reaching the mark in 2024.
And more is expected, with clubs anticipating there will be 50 million-dollar players by the end of the next Collective Bargaining Agreement in 2027.
In data released by the AFL to clubs in its annual report on Monday, the League revealed that last year there were 25 players in the million-dollar club, a rise from 19 in 2023.
There is also a top echelon of the best paid players in the game, with 10 players earning at least $1.2 million in 2024. That was up from eight players in 2023.
The likes of Melbourne superstar Christian Petracca, retired Richmond legend Dustin Martin and Tigers spearhead Tom Lynch were all believed to be in the top rungs, while Essendon recruit Ben McKay was in the group on a front-ended free agency deal after leaving North Melbourne.
Demons midfielder Clayton Oliver, Carlton captain Patrick Cripps, Sydney gun Isaac Heeney and Western Bulldogs champion Marcus Bontempelli are others believed to be in the top tier of best-paid players in the game.
Port Adelaide pair Zak Butters and Connor Rozee are also understood to be in the game's best-paid players, while Gold Coast's Ben King was also in that group. Because of a back-ended deal, former Giant Nick Haynes was also close to the highest-paid players last year before crossing to Carlton.
The huge pay scales are shown in the growth of player salaries in recent years, with just two players earning more than $1.2 million in 2022 and 12 players above a million that year. In 2022 there were 51 players paid at least $800,000 a season, with that number increasing to 66 in 2024. However, the big difference was how much the absolute elite were paid with the jump in millionaires and in the $1.2 million club.
The trend is only going up, with list bosses expecting there to be on average around three players per club to be reaching seven-figure deals by the end of 2027.
Total player payments rose to $15.8 million per club last season, up $800,000 from 2023, which saw the average payment for a listed player grow to nearly $460,000 from $441,464 the previous year.
The average pay for a player who played at least one AFL game was close to half a million per season – $493,592 – up from $476,215 in 2023.
1990-2024 Summary of AFL Player Earnings
|$
|1990*
|2000*
|2010*
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|$0-$60,000
|442
|87
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$60,001-$100,000
|88
|132
|67
|113
|18
|10
|0
|0
|$100,001-$200,000
|8
|237
|153
|189
|132
|125
|128
|117
|$200,001-$300,000
|-
|80
|158
|142
|119
|126
|106
|104
|$300,001-$400,000
|-
|22
|91
|131
|119
|109
|96
|103
|$400,001-$500,000
|-
|8
|45
|60
|109
|95
|91
|94
|$500,001-$600,000
|-
|-
|9
|40
|66
|71
|80
|75
|$600,001-$700,000
|-
|2
|8
|13
|46
|39
|54
|53
|$700,001-$800,000
|-
|-
|2
|4
|25
|32
|42
|58
|$800,001-$900,000
|-
|-
|2
|2
|10
|24
|29
|20
|$900,001-$1,000,000
|-
|-
|4
|2
|3
|15
|15
|19
|$1,000,001-$1,100,000
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|6
|6
|9
|$1,100,001-$1,200,000
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|3
|5
|6
|$1,200,001+
|-
|-
|-
|0
|3
|3
|8
|10
|TOTAL
|538
|568
|548
|698
|655
|659
|660
|668
* 1990-2010 figures only include players who played a senior game
2010-2024 AFL total player earnings
|Year
|Gross player
payments ($)
|Average gross
earnings ($)
|2010
|136,698,418
|226,165
|2011
|153,699,344
|237,388
|2012
|173,717,042
|251,559
|2013
|181,560,623
|265,179
|2014
|188,944,174
|283,029
|2015
|200,199,169
|302,104
|2016
|204,305,032
|309,208
|2017
|231,354,739
|352,470
|2018
|240,417,657
|362,471
|2019
|242,345,042
|363,430
|2020
|170,043,949
|259,651
|2021
|233,853,380
|372,224
|2022
|257,574,937
|406,105
|2023
|280,862,089
|441,464
|2024
|296,300,000
|459,173
* All figures related to Primary Listed Players