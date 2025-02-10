Alex Pearce will miss Saturday's Indigenous All Stars clash due to a minor ankle injury

Alex Pearce ahead of the 2025 Indigenous All Stars game. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE captain Alex Pearce has been ruled out of Saturday's Indigenous All-Stars clash at Optus Stadium with an ankle injury.

Pearce had been selected as part of an extended All-Stars squad that features 31 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players from 16 clubs.

The 29-year-old was sent for scans after he tweaked his left ankle during an intraclub match on Friday, with the club declaring the key defender unavailable for Saturday's match pre-season hitout.

No timeline has been set for his return, with the Dockers to assess Pearce's availability ahead of the next intraclub game on February 23 and the club's AAMI Community Series hitout against Melbourne on March 2.

Fremantle veteran Michael Walters has been named captain of the Indigenous All-Stars team to face his own Dockers teammates in the pre-season exhibition clash on Saturday, February 15.

Dockers recruit Shai Bolton has also been named in the All-Stars squad.

Walters will be supported by experienced All-Stars teammates Charlie Cameron (Brisbane), Bradley Hill (St Kilda) and Jarman Impey (Hawthorn) in the leadership group.

As previously announced, North Melbourne assistant coach Xavier Clarke will coach the team, with assistants Chance Bateman, Jarrod Lienert, Roger Hayden and Jason Williams.

It's the first time the Indigenous All-Stars have been in action since 2015.

