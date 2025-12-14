The daughters of Nigel Lappin and Paul Dear could be drafted on Monday night

Maya Dear (left) and Meg Lappin. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE and Hawthorn have lodged last-minute applications for father-daughter selections at Monday night's Telstra AFLW Draft.

The Lions are eyeing off Geelong Falcons tall Meg Lappin, the daughter of triple-premiership star Nigel.

Lappin, a versatile 179cm key position player, has developed through the Geelong under-18 program, given her father has been a long-time assistant coach with the Cats' AFL team. Still seen as relatively raw, the 18-year-old can line up at either end of the ground and is a very athletic prospect.

Meg Lappin during the 2025 Coates Talent League Girls Quarter Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Nigel played 279 games for the Brisbane Bears and Lions between 1994 and 2008, captained the side in 2007 and 2008, and is a member of the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

Hawthorn, meanwhile, is set to create one of the feel-good stories of the draft having nominated Maya Dear, the older sister of current Hawks forward Calsher and daughter of Paul.

Paul, the 1991 Norm Smith medallist, played 123 games for the Hawks between 1987 and 1996, and passed away in 2022 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. After his passing, the Dear family created the Dare to Hope charity to raise research funds.

Maya (pronounced May-a), 21, is not currently aligned to any football team having focused on basketball. She most recently played NBL1 with the Sandringham Sabres.

The Dear family (L-R) Maya, Paul, Calsher, Cherie, Harry and Nate. Picture: Supplied

If selected on Monday night, she will become Hawthorn's first father-daughter signing.

It is unlikely any bids will come on either Lappin or Dear, but if so, Brisbane and Hawthorn can match it with a selection within 18 picks of the bid.

A club nominating a player does not guarantee selection, given the dynamic of a live draft and the potential for clubs to go in a different direction on the night. But it does give an indication that these players are firmly in the frame to be drafted.