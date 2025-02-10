Mitch Owens celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against West Coast in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA is heading towards a significant signing, with young forward Mitch Owens closing in on a long-term extension.

Owens is due to be out of contract at the end of this year but AFL.com.au understands the Saints are in advanced talks with the forward on a four-year deal.

The extension would tie him to the club until the end of 2029, when Owens would qualify for free agency.

Owens has become a central player in Ross Lyon's side, with the versatile tall talent playing every game for the past two seasons after seven games in his debut 2022 campaign.

Last year he kicked 20 goals from 23 games, after 26 goals the previous year when he finished third in the Telstra AFL Rising Star Award voting behind winner Harry Sheezel and second-placed Will Ashcroft.

Owens, whose toughness and competitive streak has seen him play in several roles at AFL level, is a graduate of the Saints' Next Generation Academy and joined the club at the 2021 Telstra AFL Draft alongside fellow Academy product Marcus Windhager.

He is among the club's leading signing priorities this year, alongside Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Windhager.

The impending commitment from Owens comes amid a wretched run of injuries for the Saints, with Mattaes Phillipou (leg), Mason Wood (quad), Jack Sinclair (hamstring), Dougal Howard (shoulder), Max King (knee), Rowan Marshall (pelvis), Paddy Dow (infection) and Liam Henry (knee) having interrupted pre-seasons.

However, aside from Phillipou, Howard and Dow, the rest of the injury list is expected to be available for the start of St Kilda's season. The Saints begin their campaign in round one against Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Sunday, March 16.