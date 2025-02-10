Glenn Luff has been appointed to a full-time position in Carlton's scouting department

Former North Melbourne list boss Glenn Luff is now full-time at Carlton. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has appointed former North Melbourne list boss Glenn Luff to a full-time position within its recruiting team as part of a series of changes to the Blues' scouting department.

Luff was employed on a part-time basis in Carlton's recruiting staff last year, but recently joined the club full-time where he will work under national recruiting manager Mick Agresta.

It will be Luff's first full-time football role since departing North Melbourne midway through its 2022 season, having spent two years as the club's list boss and another as its head of analysis.

The Blues have also shifted Brent Manson into a role as their new list strategy manager across the summer, working under list boss Nick Austin, having spent the previous decade at Ikon Park in a variety of performance and analytics roles.

Carlton's previous Victorian recruiting manager Paul Brodie is now working within the club's Next Generation Academy program, taking on a position under Academy Manager Chris Dixon.

Damon Poole left Carlton's recruiting team, but has joined West Coast's list management division after four years at the Blues.

He joined the Eagles with Adam Shepard, who departed Collingwood last month following a long stint at the Magpies.

The Pies are now advertising for a new national recruiting manager to replace the role left by long-time scouting boss Derek Hine, who left the club in December after more than two decades there.

In other recruiting appointments and changes, the Tigers named Rhy Gieschen as their new national recruiting manager, while the Western Bulldogs are also looking to add another recruiter to their ranks.