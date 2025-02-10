The Power suffer another injury blow, with Esava Ratugolea hurt at training on Monday

Esava Ratugolea runs with the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against Melbourne in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's tall stocks have taken another hit, with Esava Ratugolea to see a specialist after injuring his knee.

Ratugolea left training early on Monday after suffering the injury, with scans showing he has pinched his medial meniscus.

He will now consult with a specialist to determine his return to play.

It comes just days after defender Brandon Zerk-Thatcher was ruled out of the start of the season due to a back issue, while the Power are set to be without forward Todd Marshall for most of the season after he ruptured his Achilles in January.

Ratugolea played a mixture of forward and back in 2024 in his first season at Alberton after joining from Geelong, managing 23 games.

Esava Ratugolea in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Brisbane in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Lukosius is set to play forward for the Power this year after making the move from Gold Coast, while veteran forward Charlie Dixon retired at the end of last year.

The Power will face Adelaide in a match simulation on February 21 before taking on St Kilda in the AAMI Community Series on March 1.

Port begins its home and away season against Collingwood on March 15.