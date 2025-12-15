Statement attributed to AFL Chairman Richard Goyder and CEO Andrew Dillon

Our hearts are with all those affected by the tragic events in Bondi yesterday.



On behalf of the AFL, we extend our deepest condolences to the victims of this targeted attack and their loved ones.



This is a time to come together to grieve, to support one another, and to stand with our Jewish colleagues and friends.



Every person in our country has the right to celebrate their faith in peace and safety, including our Jewish community.



We also acknowledge the first responders and the brave civilians who stepped towards danger to protect others.



December is a time when, as a community, we traditionally come together to reflect and be thankful for our family and friends. In moments like this, it is more important than ever that we look after each other.