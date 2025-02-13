Elijah Hewett, Jason Horne-Francis and Jack Macrae. Pictures: AFL Photos

LAST year, the forward line caused nothing but headaches from start to finish! This pre-season (dare I say it) has been fun given the range of viable strategies available to us, so hopefully the Fantasy Gods continue to smile upon us.

This year, Dylan Moore (FWD, $944,000) is the most expensive forward to start the year after the Hawks pocket rocket averaged a respectable 92 for the year. Unfortunately for his ownership stocks, we are inundated with so much value that we will be shopping elsewhere to start the season.

Value premiums

Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $919,000)

The Power's midfield bull looks set for a career year and has every chance to push his average to triple figures given his increased responsibility through the midfield. He is blessed with no early bye and has the easiest draw for midfielders over the first three weeks.

Izak Rankine (FWD, $819,000)

It appears the explosive Crow is set for a spike in midfield time if match sim is anything to go by. He has had no trouble finding the ball in there and has been a constant threat on goal when resting forward, as you would expect. He's definitely under-priced at an average of 80.

Liam Baker (MID/FWD, $805,000)

The former Tiger is set for career-best Fantasy numbers after slotting into a Fantasy-friendly role across half-back at the Eagles where they will draw on his leadership, cool head and creativity. He had the ball on a string during match sim and there is a fair chance it will spend a lot of time down there.

Also consider …

Shai Bolton (MID/FWD, $754,000)

After finding it difficult for the battling Tigers last year, I can see 10 points upside following a move to the Dockers where he should see a big spike in delivery quality and therefore disposals. Although his visits to the midfield will be brief given the stacked nature of that position, he will flourish in new colours.

Shai Bolton poses during Fremantle's official team photo day on January 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Mid-priced options

Jack Macrae (MID/FWD, $732,000)

An absolute walk-up pick given his move to the Saints where he will return to his rightful home in the midfield. He has looked interested and fit on the track in his new stripes while finding the ball at will. He is currently selected by 54 per cent of the competition and I'd love to hear the justification for avoiding the former snout candidate (well, that's a lie, I wouldn't actually be interested). Absolute bargain, lock it in.

Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $598,000)

The only forward I am interested in selecting that has an early bye. Well, not just interested, the former Dog is such a steal at that price he is a no brainer even with the week off. Although Patrick Dangerfield has called to temper early expectations given his long lay-off with injury, I refuse to do so after seeing his rig. He is set to return to the midfield role which we have seen him flourish in in the past for a dead set bargain price.

Bailey Smith at Geelong after joining from the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Geelong FC

Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $514,000)

"Come play with us Caleb, have fun and rack up the pill…" That was my interpretation of the pitch the former Dog received and to be honest, they had me (and probably Caleb) at "half-back" which has seen the like of Sheez, Fisher and even Ziebell pump out unfathomable numbers the last few years.

Also consider …

Luke Parker (MID/FWD, $839,000), Ryley Sanders (MID/FWD, $685,000), Jack Graham (MID/FWD, $662,000), Jack Silvagni (FWD, $455,000) and Ryan Maric (MID/FWD, $421,000)

Cash cows

Elijah Hewett (MID/FWD, $332,000)

After a rotten run of luck with injuries, the Eagles favourite has not only been ticking all boxes, he has worked his way into the midfield during match sim and more than held his own. The torrid run of injuries at the Eagles this pre-season only strengthens his worth and job security.

Jack Hutchinson (FWD, $385,000)

Word out of the west was that the athletic running machine had made the wing his own which I needed to see with my only eyes. After flying over to catch a glimpse of match sim, I was pleasantly surprised to see him making strong contributions in the midfield and left thinking his name would certainly be in strong contention for round one.

Jamie Cripps and Jack Hutchinson celebrate a goal during the match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Davidson (FWD, $230,000)

One I was keen to keep on the quiet, but Warnie said I am not allowed to do that type of thing. He has had a super impressive pre-season and has all but locked up a wing position for round one which would make him an important cash cow to lock in immediately.

Also consider …

Conor Stone (FWD, $230,000)

Having a great pre-season and we have the advantage of seeing what he looks like in Opening Round if he forces his way into the side. If he gets a game and plays well, he will serve as a nice bench option.

Roy's current Classic forwards

Here is my current forward structure, but I tweak it on the daily so it will look different by this evening. One thing that remains the same, however, is the bargain hunting on that line with every one of them having upside, including Horne-Francis. Having said that, 'Horne' is the first one to go when I start looking at the potential of playing the likes of Hewett and Hutchinson on the ground to spend up on other lines.

