Brad Scott poses for a photo during Essendon's official team photo day on February 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT IS a puzzle Brad Scott is happy to have to solve.

How to fit multiple key forwards, possibly two ruckmen, more small forwards than before and potentially multiple first-year players into his new-look forward line?

But the Essendon coach has thrown the challenge at his forwards to lock themselves into his side.

Essendon has focused heavily over summer on improving its forward-half efficiency, having struggled to convert its inside-50 entries and dominance at stages through 2024.

Part of that is figuring out the best forward mix, with Scott still mulling his options ahead of the Bombers' match simulation against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday – and then before facing Gold Coast in Opening Round.

Asked how many options he had for this season following the trade departure of leading goalkicker Jake Stringer to Greater Western Sydney, Scott said they had plenty of ways to structure up.

"More options than we'd ideally like, as strange as that sounds. We've got a lot of players who are capable playing there, but we're looking for some players to emerge and really make the position their own," Scott told AFL.com.au.

Peter Wright and Kyle Langford celebrate a goal during Essendon's clash against Hawthorn in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We think with Peter Wright as a former Crichton medallist and proven key position forward/ruck, Nate Caddy is emerging, Kyle Langford has shown what he can do over the last couple of years, Harrison Jones is a really important part of our team.

"There's been a fair bit of talk about how we're going to replace players who aren't there. I still think we've got a surplus of players who can play there, but what we need is those players to really elevate their game and grab that position and make it their own."

Sam Draper has been spending more time as a deep forward across this pre-season as Nick Bryan has a strong summer in the ruck, leading to the possibility of playing both big men more in 2025. Scott isn't concerned about being stacked with height, comfortable the likes of Caddy, Jones and Langford, as well as marking half-forward Archie Perkins who has been identified to fill the vacancy of Stringer, bring running capabilities too.

"Ultimately I don't really think there's such a thing as being too tall. There's such a thing as being too immobile. A lot of those players have great mobility so in terms of the way it structures up, we've got to make sure we've got enough mobility in that front half to be able to play all phases of the game," he said.

Sam Draper and Nick Bryan in action at Essendon training on January 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Caddy told AFL.com.au last week of his impatience to be at the top of the game as quickly as he can, and his 10 games last year in his debut season showed genuine promise. Despite temptations to throw the powerful talent into the midfield, Scott will settle the 19-year-old in attack and is fond of Caddy's appetite to be a force.

"I don't temper it. I love the enthusiasm, I love his drive. He marries that up with work ethic. There are plenty of players who want it but are not prepared to do the requisite work to get there. Nate clearly has done the work. He's running as well as just about anyone in our team. He's a unique athlete and it's exciting what he can do," Scott said.

ALL THE NEWS Previous Next 06:47 Footy Feed: Port backs Hinkley succession plan, Bontempelli on contract talks Nat Edwards with the latest news

06:29 Footy Feed: Voss on TDK, Ginni's advice for Wiz, Cox's GF review Sarah Olle with the latest news

08:04 Footy Feed: Why Indigenous All Stars is back, match's deeper importance AFL Executive GM Inclusion and Social Policy Tanya Hosch chats with Sarah Olle

05:51 Footy Feed: Eagle on future, Don on contract, Horse to Tassie? Nat Edwards with the latest news

05:35 Footy Feed: AFL world in mourning after tragic deaths Sarah Olle with the latest news

04:04 Footy Feed: Roo's Indigenous All-Stars call, Blues ramp up training Sarah Olle with the latest news

"The risk with Nate is that he tries to do everything all at once and that's also a trap I've fallen into. I can see him playing multiple positions and we certainly like flexibility but not at the expense of a player nailing one particular role.

"We saw glimpses last year of what he's capable of and the next challenge for Nate is to bring his best on a consistent basis and to do that he's probably going to have to settle down in the same spot."

Nate Caddy poses during Essendon's 2025 team photo day at The Hangar. Picture: AFL Photos

Rhys Unwin, a small forward picked in last year's draft, could be a surprise contender for an early-season debut after an impressive summer while Kako, the Bombers' first selection plucked from their Next Generation Academy, will be unveiled for Essendon's clash with the Bulldogs, with Scott indicating the dynamic small forward was very much in their plans for the start of the season.

"I never like to, at this stage, make any statements around selection because experience tells me things change. But if you sit here right now… our plan is for him to play the first practice game this Saturday coming and he's earned that right. It hasn't been just given to him just because he's a player we rate highly," he said.

"He's really exciting. We know what his strengths are but we can't expect Isaac to do everything for us in the forward 50. We need others to come up as well but it's certainly a need for us as that player in that part of the ground."

INDIGENOUS ALL-STARS Get your tickets NOW

Perkins has jumped between the midfield and forward line across his first four years in the AFL, with Stringer's exit opening the role to use his traits more permanently inside 50. Scott said he had been in regular contact with Stringer during last year's Trade Period before his deal was sealed to land at the Giants, after the Bombers had refused to offer him a two-year deal.

"We spoke regularly. Jake's a really likable guy and a popular member of our group. The reality is in AFL footy that teams are at different stages of their development. I'm really strong on having adult conversations with players and what is best for the team and what is best for the individual," he said.

"Jake at around about 30 years of age and seeking a longer-term deal, our club looking at going in a different direction, we had a really honest discussion about that and we both thought it was best to seek other opportunities. In the end it's a good result for everyone. Jake's on a two-year contract and hopefully plus, plus for him, and for us we get to expose some of our youth in positions that weren't available last year."

AFL.com.au's full interview with Essendon coach Brad Scott will soon be uploaded to the Your Coach podcast feed. Subscribe now to hear from your club's coach ahead of the 2025 AFL season