Tom Hanily is congratulated on the news of his AFL debut by teammates at Sydney training on March 5, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY will unveil 2024 mid-season recruit Tom Hanily in Friday night's season opener against Hawthorn at the SCG, with star forward Tom Papley under an injury cloud.

Former St Kilda defender Ben Paton will also make his club debut for the Swans after being let go by the Saints last year.

The 19-year-old Hanily has been picked in the 23 for the Opening Round clash, following an impressive maiden pre-season at the Swans.

With Papley entering the season under an injury cloud following an ankle sprain, and Jacob Konstanty traded to North Melbourne along with Luke Parker, Hanily is set to start the season in Dean Cox's side.

The small forward was overlooked in the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft after injuries impacted his draft year at Gippsland Power and Xavier College.

After returning to Inverloch to work on his uncle's dairy farm after boarding in Melbourne to finish school, Hanily grabbed the attention of the Swans before last year's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Sydney is believed to be the only club that met with Hanily, with veteran recruiter Kinnear Beatson making a home visit and list manager Chris Keane involved in the decision to use a pick last May.

Tom Hanily in action at Sydney training at the SCG on March 5, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The Swans made the late decision to open up a spot before the draft, moving Jack Buller to the inactive list in the morning before selecting Hanily without much warning later that night.

He was a standout in the Coates Talent League in early 2024, averaging 25 disposals from four games.

Seen as a hard-working half-forward in the mould of Papley, Hanily also wore the No.11 in the red and white colours of the Gippsland Power before joining the Swans.

Tom Hanily during Sydney's VFL game against Werribee in 2024. Picture: Sydney Swans

"The feeling is just as good as draft night. To have the opportunity to run out at the SCG in front of the Bloods faithful with this bunch of boys is something I'm really looking forward to," Hanily said.

"In the pre-season I did my quad, so I thought this moment was a bit further away. To be here now is terrific."

Paton, pick 46 in the 2017 draft, played 71 games for the Saints as a small defender, including just four last year.

He attracted interest from both Sydney clubs before the Swans swooped in last year's Rookie Draft.

Ben Paton at Sydney training in December, 2024 after joining from St Kilda. Picture: Sydney Swans

"I'm very proud to be playing for the club, it's such a great honour," Paton said.

"It's a very tight group and to get the support from the boys was really nice, they’ve made me feel so welcome.

"Playing in front of a full house is always exciting and it will be awesome to do it at the SCG, I'm really looking forward to it."