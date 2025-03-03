Who will you be watching and listening to this year? Check out all your options for the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Tom Hawkins, Kane Cornes and Jimmy Bartel will all be involved in football broadcasts in 2025. Pictures: AFL Photos

FOOTY is going to sound different in 2025.

While the player movement space was as active as ever last off-season, there was an even bigger shake-up in the commentary world as some of the biggest names in footy broadcasting found new homes.

Prominent media names like Kane Cornes and Leigh Matthews have changed stables, Nick Riewoldt is back and Tom Hawkins will enter the media landscape for the first time.

The broadcasters remain the same at the start of a new deal with the AFL: Seven and Fox Footy still hold the TV rights, while the radio rights will again sit with Triple M, SEN, Nine Radio (3AW and 6PR), ABC, K-Rock and the National Indigenous Radio Service (NIRS).

There will also be no change to the number of games broadcast for free under the new deal. There will be a minimum of three games per week available on the Seven Network and 7Plus and a minimum of 81 games across the season, the same number as the previous agreement.

In addition to the commentary moves, the major changes to how we watch footy in 2025 are:

An increase in Thursday night games (23 in 2025, up from 14 last year)

An increase in games on Sunday nights AEDT/AEST (Rounds 1-6, 8 & 12-14)

Fox Footy will have its own commentary team and graphics for every match of every round. Previously, Fox's coverage of matches that were also Seven host broadcast matches used Seven's commentary team

The introduction of Super Saturday on Fox Footy. For the first nine weeks of the season nationally, the first 11 weeks in the northern markets and the first 25 weeks in Victoria, every Saturday game will be exclusively live only on Fox Footy. During these windows, Saturday matches involving non-Victorian clubs will be broadcast into their home markets on delay on Seven.

Matches on Seven will also be live streamed on 7Plus in the same market they are being broadcast, the first-time men's premiership season matches have been streamed for free.

See below for a breakdown of all the big commentary moves and the full list of commentators at each TV and radio broadcaster.

Seven

Seven has made some big moves in the off-season, expanding its commentary team and adding new mid-week shows to its schedule. Seven's big recruit is Kane Cornes, who will call live matches on TV for the first time, while Nick Riewoldt is also back in Australia having previously worked at Fox Footy. Recently retired Hawk Chad Wingard is another new face, while current players like Collingwood champion Scott Pendlebury, Giants captain Toby Greene and Carlton veteran Sam Docherty will also make cameo appearances for some games. Broadcasting legend Bruce McAvaney will return to host select marquee matches and some Sunday night games.

Callers: Jason Bennett, James Brayshaw, Hamish McLachlan, Alister Nicholson, Brian Taylor

Experts/boundary: Jude Bolton, Campbell Brown, Kane Cornes, Ryan Daniels, Luke Hodge, Abbey Holmes, Cameron Ling, Scott Pendlebury, Erin Phillips, Matthew Richardson, Nick Riewoldt, Joel Selwood, Dale Thomas, Jobe Watson, Chad Wingard

Journalists: Mitch Cleary, Theo Doropoulos, Kate Massey, Xander McGuire

Hosts: James Brayshaw, Abbey Holmes, Rebecca Maddern, Bruce McAvaney, Hamish McLachlan

Nick Riewoldt, Brian Taylor, Kane Cornes, Bec Maddern, Bruce McAvaney, Abbey Holmes, Dale Thomas, Chad Wingard, Luke Hodge and Matthew Richardson. Picture: Channel Seven

THURSDAY NIGHT

Hosts: Rebecca Maddern, Hamish McLachlan

Callers: Brian Taylor, Hamish McLachlan

Experts: Kane Cornes, Nick Riewoldt, Luke Hodge

News: Mitch Cleary

FRIDAY NIGHT

Hosts: Abbey Holmes, James Brayshaw

Callers: James Brayshaw, Alister Nicholson

Experts: Matthew Richardson, Dale Thomas, Scott Pendlebury and others

News: Xander McGuire

SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Host: Abbey Holmes

Callers: Rotation

Experts: Nick Riewoldt, Joel Selwood, Erin Phillips and others

Seven commentators Matthew Richardson, Luke Hodge and Abbey Holmes in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Fox Footy

Fox Footy has expanded its commentary team for 2025 given it will now have its own callers for every game. Geelong champion Tom Hawkins and former West Coast coach Adam Simpson have jumped straight from clubland into media roles, while Leigh Matthews has landed from Nine and Shaun Burgoyne has moved from Seven. Play-by-play callers Gerard Whateley and Corbin Middlemas will also call select games for Fox in addition to their radio roles with SEN and ABC respectively.

Callers: Matt Hill, Mark Howard, Anthony Hudson, Corbin Middlemas, Adam Papalia, Dwayne Russell, Kelli Underwood, Gerard Whateley

Experts: Eddie Betts, Dermott Brereton, Jonathan Brown, Nathan Buckley, Shaun Burgoyne, Nick Dal Santo, Ben Dixon, Jason Dunstall, Tom Hawkins, Gerard Healy, Brad Johnson, David King, Jordan Lewis, Alastair Lynch, Garry Lyon, Leigh Matthews, Leigh Montagna, Cameron Mooney, Matthew Pavlich, Mark Ricciuto, Jack Riewoldt, Ruby Schleicher, Will Schofield, Adam Simpson

Hosts: Sarah Jones, Kath Loughnan, Garry Lyon, Kelli Underwood

THURSDAY NIGHT

Talent: Sarah Jones, Jason Dunstall, David King, Leigh Montagna

In game: Mark Howard, Matt Hill, Jack Riewoldt and others

FRIDAY NIGHT

Talent: Garry Lyon, Jonathan Brown, Nathan Buckley, Jordan Lewis

In game: Anthony Hudson, Gerard Whateley, Jason Dunstall, Garry Lyon and others

SATURDAYS & SUNDAYS

Studio: Jack Riewoldt, Kath Loughnan, David King

In game: Various

Fox Footy's commentary line-up for 2025. Picture: Fox Sports

3AW

Callers: Anthony Hudson, Bruce Eva, Tim Lane, Matt Granland, Tony Leonard, Shane McInnes

Experts: Jimmy Bartel, Matthew Richardson, Leigh Matthews, Tony Shaw, Matthew Lloyd, Rory Sloane, Libby Birch

Boundary/journalist: Caroline Wilson, Sam McClure, Jacqui Reed, Eddie Summerfield, Abbie McKay

ABC SPORT

Callers: Corbin Middlemas, Kelli Underwood, Ben Cameron, Matt Clinch, Lauren Bordin, Joel Peterson and Andrew Mayes (Melbourne); Aaron Bryans, Tom Wilson, Mark Soderstrom (Adelaide); Clint Wheeldon, Mitch Turner, Akash Fotedar (Perth); Quentin Hull, Michael Price (Brisbane); Brett Sprigg, Daniel Garb, Declan Byrne (Sydney); Chris Rowbottom, Michael Maney (Tasmania)



Experts: Mick Malthouse, Cameron Ling, Adam Ramanauskas, Nathan Burke, Brett Deledio, Marc Murphy, Brent Harvey, Luke Ball, Bob Murphy, Kerryn Peterson, Chad Wingard, Daniel Harford, Jarman Impey (Melbourne); Rod Jameson, Josh Francou, Ebony Marinoff, Dean Brogan, Scott Thompson, Troy Bond (Adelaide); Peter Bell, Shane Woewodin, Sharrod Wellingham, Kara Antonio (Perth); Matthew Primus, Jeff White, Jason Akermanis, Jamie Stanton (Brisbane); Tadhg Kennelly, Alicia Eva, Ryan O'Keefe, Jason Saddington, Callum Sinclair, Joel Patfull (Sydney)



Boundary: Ray Chamberlain, Tim Hodges, Ben Cameron, Lauren Bordin, Alexia Pesce (Melbourne); Liz Walsh, Josh Money, Braden Ingram (Adelaide); Bridget Lacy, Akash Fotedar (Perth); Zane Bojack (Brisbane); Declan Byrne (Sydney)

AFL NATION (SEN)

Callers: Gerard Whateley, Dwayne Russell, Matt Hill, Andy Maher, Stephen Quartermain, Adam White, Matthew Cocks, John Donohoe, Jordan Kounelis, Miles Pfitzner, Nick Butler, Sam Hargreaves, Jo Wotton, Julian De Stoop, Tim Gossage, Peter Vlahos, Kym Dillon, Paul Bonsor, David Wildy, Jack Fulham, Jimmy Williams, David Lithgow, Brent Costelloe

Experts: Kane Cornes, Adam Simpson, Gerard Healy, Luke Hodge, Brad Johnson, Dermott Brereton, Liam Pickering, Paul Hasleby, Mark Bickley, Dean Solomon, Josh Jenkins, Brenton Sanderson, Adam Cooney, Campbell Brown, Dan Hannebery, David Schwarz, Nick Davis, Ellie Blackburn, Cam Mooney, Scott Cummings, Nick Dal Santo, Scott Lucas, Darryl Wakelin, Daniel Menzel, Bryce Gibbs

FIVEAA

Callers: Stephen Rowe, Tim Ginever, Tom Rehn, Will Goodings, Sam Tugwell

Experts: Scott Camporeale, Warren Tredrea

Boundary: Sam Daddow, Justin Gerschwitz

K-ROCK

Callers: Tom King, Ben Casanelia

Experts: Mark Neeld

Boundary: Jason Doherty, Tim Bolch

NATIONAL INDIGENOUS RADIO SERVICE (NIRS)

Callers: Chris Johnson, Barry Denner, Ron Rogers, Peter Cardamone, Sam Duncan, Tim Solly, Travis Fitzgibbon, Jacob Landsmeer, Dave Lindsay, Andrew Krakouer, Daron Jackson, Matthew Ridley, Terry McAuliffe, Eugene Warrior

Experts: Rob Ahmat, Chris Egan, Nat Plane, Travis Varcoe, Kaitlyn Ashmore, Ash McGrath, Darryl White, Anthony Corrie, Che Cockatoo Collins

TRIPLE M

TBA