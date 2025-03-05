IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Michael Whiting join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Fish and Schmooky unpack their 2025 pre-season predictions
- Will we see another non Victorian Grand Final this year?
- Who is on the Tassie Devils' hit list?
- Harley Reid set to have much more midfield minutes in 2025
- Fish sets the scene of the conditions in Queensland
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.