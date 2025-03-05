THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's no shortage of personality either.
As we wrapped up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.
Next up is Gold Coast defender Katie Lynch, who's known for her intercepting ability and bringing the energy.
From her greatest fear to her best life lesson, some of the answers did surprise us.
But there's more to Katie than her footy ability.
What's your middle name?
Elizabeth.
What’s your hometown?
Surrey Hills, Victoria.
What’s your greatest fear?
Snakes.
Steak night or parma night?
Steak night.
What’s your coffee order?
Skinny cappuccino.
Dolphin or shark?
Dolphin.
Drive solo to training or carpool?
Drive solo.
Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?
Value your relationships.
Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)
Whyld Coffee & Connections at Miami.
Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)
Lucy Single.
Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?
Rory Thompson (assistant coach).
Go-to gameday hairstyle?
Mid bun.
Favourite non-footy sporting moment?
Final race of the 2021 F1 season: Verstappen v Hamilton.
What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?
Goukai Ramen at Burleigh Heads.
Recommend a movie or book.
Tree of Life.