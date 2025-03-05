She's an All-Australian defender who's known for her courageous intercept marks, but there's plenty you may not know about Katie Lynch

Katie Lynch poses for a photo during Gold Coast's team photo day on July 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's no shortage of personality either.

As we wrapped up the 2024 AFLW season, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Gold Coast defender Katie Lynch, who's known for her intercepting ability and bringing the energy.

From her greatest fear to her best life lesson, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Katie than her footy ability.

Katie Lynch runs out onto the field during week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

What's your middle name?

Elizabeth.

What’s your hometown?

Surrey Hills, Victoria.

What’s your greatest fear?

Snakes.

Steak night or parma night?

Steak night.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Annabel Kievit of the Suns shares a laugh with Katie Lynch of the Suns after the round four AFLW match between Gold Coast Suns and Geelong Cats at People First Stadium, on September 21, 2024, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images via AFL Photos)

What’s your coffee order?

Skinny cappuccino.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Drive solo.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Value your relationships.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Whyld Coffee & Connections at Miami.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Lucy Single.

Katie Lynch, Charlie Rowbottom, Lucy Single and Lauren Bella attend the 2024 W Awards at Crown Palladium. Picture: Getty Images

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Rory Thompson (assistant coach).

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Mid bun.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Final race of the 2021 F1 season: Verstappen v Hamilton.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Goukai Ramen at Burleigh Heads.

Recommend a movie or book.

Tree of Life.