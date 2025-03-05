Grace Brooker. Picture: Instagram

ESSENDON has rounded out its AFLW list by signing New Zealand rugby union international Grace Brooker.

It's understood the 25-year-old and her management team had reached out to the AFL in January last year with her details, then circulated to clubs in case they were interested.

Brooker's father is a keen AFL fan, and alerted her to the growing women's game.

She impressed the Bombers with her physical skills, as well as her decision-making and vision, particularly for someone who hasn't played the game. Her rugby roles on the wing and at full-back incorporate a relatively high number of kicks compared to her teammates.

Standing at 173cm, Brooker has played four tests for New Zealand, and has played for Canterbury and then Matatū (based in Christchurch).

Brooker has most recently represented Yokohama TKM in Japan and is well accustomed to making a move overseas.

"My first conversation was with 'Woody' (senior coach Natalie Wood), and I was amazed by her care. She was so passionate about helping me understand the landscape of AFLW, which I really appreciated," Brooker said.

"When my interest was expressed, (list manager) Georgia Harvey and 'Woody' would call me up every month or so. It was very clear from the beginning that the management team were focused on taking care of me as a person, before anything else.

"I've met quite a few of the players already, their kindness and the overall energy of the group was extraordinary. I’m ready to put everything into getting cleaner with my skills, knowledge of the game and my fitness, and I can’t wait to get started."

Brooker will move to Melbourne ahead of pre-season beginning in May.