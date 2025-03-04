GEELONG defender Chantel Emonson will sit out the 2025 season after announcing her pregnancy.
It will be the first child for 31-year-old Emonson and fiancé Thomas Pridgeon, but the Cats have had a number of mothers return to the field over the last few years.
Emonson is a 67-game veteran, having started her career at Melbourne before moving to Geelong ahead of season six, 2022.
On the field, it'll be a short-term defensive blow to Geelong, given the Cats are also without fellow half-back flanker Anna-Rose Kennedy in 2025, who opted to return to Ireland for this season.
"Thomas and I are excited about welcoming a new addition," Emonson said.
"Although this season will look differently for me, I look forward to continuing to support the girls in a different capacity. We are grateful for the support we have received already."
Geelong now has two open list spots ahead of pre-season, which starts in May.