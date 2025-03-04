Chantel Emonson will be moved to the inactive list as she welcomes her first child

Chantel Emonson in action during the AFLW R9 match between Geelong and West Coast at Mineral Resources Park on October 26, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GEELONG defender Chantel Emonson will sit out the 2025 season after announcing her pregnancy.

It will be the first child for 31-year-old Emonson and fiancé Thomas Pridgeon, but the Cats have had a number of mothers return to the field over the last few years.

Emonson is a 67-game veteran, having started her career at Melbourne before moving to Geelong ahead of season six, 2022.

On the field, it'll be a short-term defensive blow to Geelong, given the Cats are also without fellow half-back flanker Anna-Rose Kennedy in 2025, who opted to return to Ireland for this season.

"Thomas and I are excited about welcoming a new addition," Emonson said.

"Although this season will look differently for me, I look forward to continuing to support the girls in a different capacity. We are grateful for the support we have received already."

Geelong now has two open list spots ahead of pre-season, which starts in May.