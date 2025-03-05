We have gazed into the crystal ball ahead of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Picture: AFL Digital

OUR ESTEEMED team of journalists have peered into football's crystal ball and come up with their prognostications for season 2025.

There were five different teams tipped to win the premiership, with Brisbane selected the most, while our experts were unanimous in picking Richmond to claim the wooden spoon.

On an individual level, Nick Daicos is tipped to win the Brownlow Medal, while six different players were predicted to secure the Telstra AFL Rising Star Award, led by Brisbane's Levi Ashcroft.

Spooky or just kooky? Read 'em and weep (or laugh).

Damian Barrett

Premier: Geelong

Runner-up: Fremantle

Wooden spoon: Richmond

Moving up: Fremantle

Set to fall: Western Bulldogs

Club under the most pressure (and why): Fremantle. It wants for nothing. It has high-end talent everywhere. It is primed. But I'm not convinced it is capable of dealing with fully ramped-up, potential premiership-winning pressure

Will the Suns finally make finals?: Nup

Brownlow Medal: Chad Warner

Coleman Medal: Josh Treacy

AFL Rising Star: Harvey Langford

Recruit of the year: Dan Houston

Surprise All-Australian: Sam Darcy

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Def Leppard and Icehouse

Headline you'll see: Jamarra wants out

Headline you won't see: Richmond: Oops, we cut way too deep

Big call: Suns pick up Dusty in mid-season draft

Barrett's ladder prediction



1. Geelong

2. Fremantle

3. Greater Western Sydney

4. Brisbane

5. Sydney

6. Collingwood

7. Carlton

8. Hawthorn

9. Melbourne

10. Adelaide

11. Port Adelaide

12. Gold Coast

13. Western Bulldogs

14. Essendon

15. St Kilda

16. West Coast

17. North Melbourne

18. Richmond

Gemma Bastiani

Premier: Hawthorn

Runner-up: Brisbane

Wooden spoon: Richmond

Moving up: North Melbourne

Set to fall: Western Bulldogs

Club under the most pressure (and why): Gold Coast. The Suns made some big moves in the off season, headlined by the addition of Daniel Rioli and appointment of Noah Anderson as captain, and it is crucial that they start to see some reward.

Will Gold Coast finally make the AFL finals: Yes, in a round 24 that has everyone glued to the live ladder.

Brownlow Medal: Chad Warner, to make contract discussions that much more intriguing.

Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron

AFL Rising Star: Levi Ashcroft

Recruit of the year: Josh Battle

Surprise All-Australian: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Billie Eilish

Headline you'll see: Too far gone: Blues left to count the cost of early season injuries

Headline you won't see: Hawk regret: Barrass and Battle proving to be not the right fit in the brown and gold

Big call: The Jamarra gap is expertly filled by Sam Darcy, who will become the Dogs' most important forward.

Bastiani's ladder prediction

1. Hawthorn

2. Brisbane

3. Collingwood

4. Sydney

5. Geelong

6. Fremantle

7. Port Adelaide

8. Gold Coast

9. Greater Western Sydney

10. Melbourne

11. Western Bulldogs

12. Carlton

13. Adelaide

14. Essendon

15. North Melbourne

16. St Kilda

17. West Coast

18. Richmond

Riley Beveridge

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Fremantle

Wooden spoon: Richmond

Moving up: Fremantle

Set to fall: Geelong

Club under the most pressure (and why): Fremantle has a top four list and the best midfield in the competition. It's time to finally see the purple haze back in the last weeks of September

Will the Suns finally make finals?: No

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Ben King

AFL Rising Star: Isaac Kako

Recruit of the year: Shai Bolton

Surprise All-Australian: Kai Lohmann

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Dua Lipa

Headline you'll see: Star free agent pair LDU and TDK shun big rival offers to stay

Headline you won't see: Lions suffer from premiership hangover

Big call: We'll see the first all non-Victorian top four since 2006

Beveridge's ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Fremantle

3. Sydney

4. Greater Western Sydney

5. Hawthorn

6. Collingwood

7. Carlton

8. Port Adelaide

9. Geelong

10. Melbourne

11. Gold Coast

12. Western Bulldogs

13. Adelaide

14. Essendon

15. North Melbourne

16. West Coast

17. St Kilda

18. Richmond

Sarah Black

Premier: Greater Western Sydney

Runner-up: Brisbane

Wooden spoon: Richmond

Moving up: Collingwood

Set to fall: St Kilda

Club under the most pressure (and why): Melbourne is in a really tricky mid-table zone – will the Dees go again? Or is it time to pull the pin, with Tassie and its many draft picks looming on the horizon?

Will the Suns finally make finals?: Nope

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Jesse Hogan

AFL Rising Star: Sam Lalor

Recruit of the year: Tim Membrey – underrated at the Saints, and fills a big hole for the Pies

Surprise All-Australian: Nic Martin

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? TayTay knows how to play the 'G…

Headline you'll see: More than just a big, big sound: The Giants deliver

Headline you won't see: Finally, Geelong falls in a heap

Big call: Sydney will win 10 straight during the year, but fail to make the Grand Final

Black's ladder prediction



1. Greater Western Sydney

2. Brisbane

3. Sydney

4. Collingwood

5. Hawthorn

6. Carlton

7. Geelong

8. Fremantle

9. Adelaide

10. Port Adelaide

11. Melbourne

12. Western Bulldogs

13. Essendon

14. Gold Coast

15. St Kilda

16. West Coast

17. North Melbourne

18. Richmond

Nat Edwards

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Collingwood

Wooden spoon: Richmond

Moving up: Fremantle

Set to fall: Port Adelaide

Club under the most pressure (and why): Fremantle. The coach’s new rolling employee agreement does nothing to relieve the pressure that’s on Justin Longmuir in 2025. Add to that, the president's declaration at season launch that it's now time for action, then finals is a must for the Dockers. The club has never won a flag, but they've now got a list that can deliver it.

Will Gold Coast finally make the AFL finals: No - I've been burned too many times by the Suns by answering 'yes' to this question. Murphy's Law says by saying no, they are now a certainty. I know they'll be helped by a relatively soft fixture early on, but I just can't trust them. Yet.

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron

AFL Rising Star: Isaac Kako

Recruit of the year: Shai Bolton

Surprise All-Australian: Bobby Hill

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Chappell Roan

Headline you'll see: Games record in sight: Pendles signs on for 2026

Headline you won't see: Clubs unanimously back Tassie list concessions

Big call: I won't mention Essendon’s finals win drought for an entire year

Edwards' ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Carlton

3. Collingwood

4. Fremantle

5. Sydney

6. Greater Western Sydney

7. Hawthorn

8. Geelong

9. Adelaide

10. Gold Coast

11. Port Adelaide

12. Essendon

13. Western Bulldogs

14. Melbourne

15. St Kilda

16. North Melbourne

17. West Coast

18. Richmond

Josh Gabelich

Premier: Greater Western Sydney

Runner-up: Collingwood

Wooden spoon: Richmond

Moving up: Fremantle

Set to fall: Port Adelaide

Club under the most pressure (and why): Gold Coast. Have to finally play finals with this fixture

Will Gold Coast finally make the AFL finals: No

Brownlow Medal: Will Day

Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron

AFL Rising Star: Levi Ashcroft

Recruit of the year: Dan Houston

Surprise All-Australian: Ed Richards

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Oasis

Headline you'll see: The remarkable rise of Nick Daicos reaches new heights

Headline you won't see: Fremantle part ways with Longmuir

Gabelich's ladder prediction



1. Greater Western Sydney

2. Collingwood

3. Geelong

4. Fremantle

5. Brisbane

6. Hawthorn

7. Sydney

8. Melbourne

9. Carlton

10. Gold Coast

11. Western Bulldogs

12. Port Adelaide

13. Adelaide

14. Essendon

15. St Kilda

16. North Melbourne

17. West Coast

18. Richmond

Sarah Olle

Premier: Geelong

Runner-up: Greater Western Sydney

Wooden spoon: Richmond

Moving up: Fremantle

Set to fall: Western Bulldogs

Club under the most pressure (and why): Adelaide hasn’t made finals since the 2017 Grand Final – and are yet to do so under coach Matthew Nicks.

Will Gold Coast finally make the AFL finals: No – been made to look silly here too many times.

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Josh Treacy

AFL Rising Star: Levi Ashcroft

Recruit of the year: Shai Bolton

Surprise All-Australian: Sam Darcy

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Billie Eilish

Headline you'll see: Chad still pondering his future

Headline you won't see: Port fans say coaching handover is a total success

Big call: Twilight GF given the green light for 2026

Olle's ladder prediction



1. Geelong

2. Greater Western Sydney

3. Brisbane

4. Fremantle

5. Sydney

6. Hawthorn

7. Collingwood

8. Carlton

9. Gold Coast

10. Adelaide

11. Port Adelaide

12. Western Bulldogs

13. Melbourne

14. Essendon

15. North Melbourne

16. St Kilda

17. West Coast

18. Richmond

Nathan Schmook

Premier: Greater Western Sydney

Runner-up: Brisbane

Wooden spoon: Richmond

Moving up: Fremantle

Set to fall: Western Bulldogs

Club under the most pressure (and why): A massive injury toll and a coach out of contract will be a challenging mix for the Bulldogs

Will Gold Coast finally make the AFL finals?: No

Brownlow Medal: Caleb Serong

Coleman Medal: Jesse Hogan

AFL Rising Star: Finn O'Sullivan

Recruit of the year: Tom Barrass

Surprise All-Australian: Jake Soligo

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Kings of Leon

Headline you'll see: Devils circle Longmire for early coaching coup

Headline you won't see: Lions become third straight premiers to miss finals

Big call: 100+ combined goals from Josh Treacy and Jye Amiss

Schmook's ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Greater Western Sydney

3. Fremantle

4. Geelong

5. Sydney

6. Hawthorn

7. Adelaide

8. Collingwood

9. Carlton

10. Gold Coast

11. Port Adelaide

12. Melbourne

13. Essendon

14. Western Bulldogs

15. North Melbourne

16. St Kilda

17. West Coast

18. Richmond

Callum Twomey

Premier: Collingwood

Runner-up: Brisbane

Wooden spoon: Richmond

Moving up: Melbourne

Set to fall: Western Bulldogs

Club under the most pressure (and why): Sydney after last year’s Grand Final

Will Gold Coast finally make the AFL finals: No

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron

AFL Rising Star: Harvey Langford

Recruit of the year: Bailey Smith

Surprise All-Australian: Nick Watson

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Justin Timberlake

Headline you'll see: Clubs in disagreement over Tasmania start-up list rules

Headline you won't see: Harley Reid tones down his EFOs (effective fend-offs)

Big call: One game separates 8-13 on the ladder in tightest season ever

Twomey's ladder prediction



1. Collingwood

2. Brisbane

3. Geelong

4. Greater Western Sydney

5. Sydney

6. Carlton

7. Melbourne

8. Hawthorn

9. Adelaide

10. Fremantle

11. Port Adelaide

12. Gold Coast

13. Essendon

14. Western Bulldogs

15. North Melbourne

16. St Kilda

17. West Coast

18. Richmond

Michael Whiting

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Greater Western Sydney

Wooden spoon: Richmond

Moving up: Fremantle

Set to fall: Port Adelaide

Club under the most pressure (and why): Adelaide. One of the biggest clubs in the country hasn't played finals for seven years. A long run under Matthew Nicks, some good collective experience and astute off-season acquisitions – they should be ready to jump

Will the Suns finally make finals?: No. I’ll believe it when I see it

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron

AFL Rising Star: Jake Rogers

Recruit of the year: Shai Bolton

Surprise All-Australian: Brandon Starcevich (the surprise being a lockdown defender is never selected)

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Foo Fighters

Headline you'll see: Harley Reid gets a $20 million offer

Headline you won't see: Unanimous club support behind Opening Round continuing in 2026

Big call: Taggers/run-with players to become an integral part of any successful team

Whiting's ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Greater Western Sydney

3. Fremantle

4. Geelong

5. Hawthorn

6. Sydney

7. Adelaide

8. Collingwood

9. Gold Coast

10. Western Bulldogs

11. Carlton

12. Melbourne

13. Port Adelaide

14. Essendon

15. North Melbourne

16. St Kilda

17. West Coast

18. Richmond

Combined votes

Premier

Brisbane - 3

Greater Western Sydney - 3

Geelong - 2

Hawthorn - 1

Collingwood - 1

Runner-up

Brisbane - 4

Fremantle - 2

Collingwood - 2

Greater Western Sydney - 2

Wooden spoon

Richmond - 10

Moving up

Fremantle - 7

North Melbourne - 1

Collingwood - 1

Melbourne - 1

Set to fall

Western Bulldogs - 5

Port Adelaide - 3

Geelong - 1

St Kilda - 1

Club under the most pressure

Fremantle - 3

Gold Coast - 2

Adelaide - 2

Melbourne - 1

Bulldogs - 1

Sydney - 1

Will the Suns finally play finals?

Yes - 1

No - 9

Who will win the Brownlow Medal?

Nick Daicos - 6

Chad Warner - 2

Will Day - 1

Caleb Serong - 1

Who will win the Coleman Medal?

Jeremy Cameron - 5

Jesse Hogan - 2

Josh Treacy - 2

Ben King - 1

Who will win the AFL Rising Star?

Levi Ashcroft - 3

Harvey Langford - 2

Isaac Kako - 2

Sam Lalor - 1

Finn O'Sullivan - 1

Jake Rogers - 1

Who will be the recruit of the year?

Shai Bolton - 4

Dan Houston - 2

Josh Battle - 1

Tim Membrey - 1

Tom Barrass - 1

Bailey Smith - 1