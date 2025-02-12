Max King in action during the R2 match between St Kilda and Collingwood at the MCG on March 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA'S Max King will return to full training next week and is on track to play in round one while Jack Sinclair is in a race against the clock after a day of chaos at training last week.

The Saints confirmed on Wednesday that King had avoided major injury, with a one-to-two-week timeframe placed on the forward.

INDIGENOUS ALL-STARS Get your tickets NOW

Dual All-Australian Sinclair suffered a hamstring injury in last Friday's training session, and is expected to return in four weeks, while Liam Henry is facing a delayed start to the season, with a timeframe of six weeks placed on his knee rehabilitation.

The Saints face Adelaide in round one in less than five weeks, leaving no margin for error for Sinclair and leaving Henry with little chance to feature in the season-opener.

Jack Sinclair runs with the ball during St Kilda's clash against Carlton in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Another casualty from Friday, Mason Wood, is two to three weeks away from recovering from a quad injury, and is expected to be available for round one, as is ruck Rowan Marshall who is on track to recover from a pelvis issue in time.

The Saints will be without draftee Alix Tauru (back, 7-9 weeks), young gun Mattaes Phillipou (leg, 9-10 weeks) and Dougal Howard (shoulder, 11-12) for round one, while Paddy Dow's availability is yet to be determined after suffering a persistent knee infection over the summer break.