The teams have been announced for Tuesday night's AAMI Community Series match between the Cats and Bombers

BIG-NAME recruit Bailey Smith will miss Geelong's AAMI Community Series game against Essendon on Tuesday night, while Essendon will be without important defender Mason Redman.

Smith was a standout for the Cats in their match simulation against Hawthorn last week, but will sit out the game ahead of Geelong's premiership season opener against Brisbane on Thursday week.

The Cats will also be without midfielder Tanner Bruhn, recruit Jack Martin and injured pair Cam Guthrie and Shaun Mannagh.

The Bombers have welcomed back Ben McKay, Sam Durham and Jordan Ridley, who all missed the match simulation win over the Western Bulldogs, but Redman has not been named.

Cats pair Tyson Stengle and Lawson Humphries as well as Bombers small forward Jade Gresham will play their first game for the year for their respective clubs after missing the match simulations due to the Indigenous All Stars game.

AAMI Community Series games are played in four 20-minute quarters plus time on, as is the case in the premiership season. However, there will be no interchange cap, with clubs able to name a squad of 30 players, including eight on the interchange and four emergencies. There can be only four players on the interchange bench at any time.

The action will be broadcast live on Fox Footy, available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, 7.20pm AEDT

GEELONG

B: L.Humphries, T.Stewart, C.O'Sullivan

HB: Z.Guthrie, J.Henry, M.Blicavs

C: J.Clark, M.Holmes, O.Dempsey

HF: P.Dangerfield, B.Close, T.Stengle

F: G.Miers, S.Neale, J.Cameron

Foll: S.De Koning, T.Atkins, M.Knevitt

I/C: T.Clohesy, M.Duncan, J.Bews, M.O'Connor, O.Mullin, J.Bowes, J.Kolodjashnij, O.Henry

Emerg: R.Stanley, G.Stevens, J.Polkinghorne, O.Wiltshire

Notable absentees: Cam Guthrie, Rhys Stanley, Jack Martin, Bailey Smith, Tanner Bruhn, Shaun Mannagh

ESSENDON

B: J.Ridley, Z.Reid, B.McKay

HB: A.McGrath, L.Hayes, J.Prior

C: X.Duursma, J.Gresham, A.Roberts

HF: K.Langford, A.Perkins, N.Martin

F: S.Durham, N.Caddy, I.Kako

Foll: S.Draper, Z.Merrett, J.Caldwell

I/C: W.Setterfield, B.Hobbs, P.Wright, E.Tsatas, D.Shiel, H.Jones, N.Bryan, T.Edwards

Emerg: A.Clarke, S.El-Hawli, J.Menzie, R.Unwin

Notable absentees: Darcy Parish, Mason Redman, Jayden Laverde, Matt Guelfi, Nik Cox, Jye Menzie