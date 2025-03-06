Check out how AFL Fantasy will work after the two postponed Opening Round fixtures were rescheduled

Lachie Neale evades Gryan Miers during the preliminary final between Brisbane and Geelong at the MCG on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL Fantasy picture is clear after the two postponed Opening Round fixtures were rescheduled on Thursday.

Brisbane and Geelong will now play in round three, with scores from Lions and Cats players to count in AFL Fantasy. The Lions and Cats were previously scheduled to have a bye.

The clash between Gold Coast and Essendon has been rescheduled to round 24 and is part of the floating fixture. Scores from Bombers and Suns players in that game will not count.

Essendon (against Carlton) and Gold Coast (against Port Adelaide) are already playing in round 24, with scores from those respective matches to count.

- Round three: Brisbane v Geelong will count in Fantasy

- Round 24: Gold Coast v Essendon will not count in Fantasy

The same applies for Fantasy Draft, but Commissioners can use the ‘edit match scores’ feature in any leagues that would like to change scores.

Please note relevant updates may not be seen immediately on the platforms.

The move opens up a range of possibilities for Fantasy coaches.

Only six clubs now have an early bye with Sydney, Collingwood, Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn joined by the Suns and Bombers.

AFL Fantasy starts in round one when Carlton and Richmond meet on Thursday, March 13.