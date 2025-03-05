Check out the full Fantasy watchlist for the two Opening Round games

IT'S the new Fantasy cheat sheet.

While AFL Fantasy begins in round one, Opening Round gives coaches a free look at some of the players they've been considering in the pre-season.

Now, all of these players have an early bye, so they will have to impress to secure a spot in Classic sides.

While their scores don’t count in our Fantasy teams, they do factor into potential price increases and decreases.

The postponement of the two games in Queensland (Brisbane v Geelong and Gold Coast v Essendon) due to Tropical Cyclone Alfred means just four teams are in action this week.

Check out the full watchlist below.

Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, Friday 7.40pm AEDT

With Swans captain Callum Mills (DEF, $759,000) out due to injury, who will step into a midfield role? Angus Sheldrick (MID, $448,000) could come into consideration. Matt Roberts (DEF, $780,000) is owned by a quarter of Classic coaches, while Corey Warner (FWD, $257,000) is worth keeping an eye on. Could Riley Bice (DEF, $230,00) solve the rookie crisis in defence by getting his debut?

For the Hawks, only one player is currently owned by more than 15 per cent of coaches and that's Will Day (MID, $760,000). His role and performance will be watched closely. Will it be forward or back for James Sicily (DEF, $896,000), or potentially both, while Dylan Moore (FWD, $944,000) is owned by 11 per cent of coaches as one of several options in the forward line.

Greater Western Sydney v Collingwood at Engie Stadium, Sunday 3.20pm AEDT

The Giants could help deliver some rookies for Fantasy coaches. James Leake (DEF, $230,000) and Conor Stone (FWD, $230,000) appear the main two to watch, while Cody Angove (MID/FWD, $271,000) has made an impression in pre-season. Finn Callaghan (MID, $789,000) could have a breakout year while Stephen Coniglio (MID, $789,000) is back after off-season surgeries. Could Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,146,000) tempt coaches with a big score?

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,070,000) is a popular pick despite the Pies' early bye, while Harry Perryman (DEF, $759,000) will be watched with plenty of interest and is already in nearly 30 per cent of teams. Dan Houston (DEF, $964,000) is suspended but could Josh Daicos (MID, $973,000) put up a big score to tempt coaches? Forward-turned-defender Reef McInnes (FWD, $324,000) is also worth keeping an eye on.