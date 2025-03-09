Follow the all the action from the Opening Round clash between Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood

GREATER Western Sydney hosts Collingwood on Sunday afternoon at Engie Stadium in the final game of Opening Round.

The Giants gave themselves a shot of a breakthrough premiership with a top-four finish last year, but a straight-sets finals exit was a sour end to their season.

But they will need to quickly shake off that horror finals series, where they gave up convincing leads in both of their matches, as they seek to put themselves in a position to contend again.

Meanwhile the Magpies will be out to start their year off on the right foot after failing to make the eight last season.

Little went right for Collingwood in its premiership defence last year as it paid the price for a slow start before falling narrowly short of snatching a finals spot.

But even with an ever-ageing list the Magpies can be expected to bounce back and challenge for the top four again, especially with the recruitment of Dan Houston, who is suspended for Opening Round, Harry Perryman and Tim Membrey.

The Giants will unleash James Leake, a first-round pick in 2023, for his debut, but are without injured trio Jesse Hogan, Tom Green and Jake Stringer.

Perryman will take on his former club, while Membrey has also been named for his first appearance in Collingwood colours.

Jordan De Goey (knee) is sidelined.