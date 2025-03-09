Lucas Camporeale will make his debut and Nick Haynes will debut for the club in Carlton's round one game against Richmond

Lucas Camporeale poses for a selfie with a fan during Carlton's training session at Ikon Park on March 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON will hand father-son draftee Lucas Camporeale a debut in its round one blockbuster against Richmond, while recruit Nick Haynes has also been given the nod to make his club debut against the Tigers.

Coach Michael Voss announced the news to the playing group in front of fans at Sunday's open training at Ikon Park.

Camporeale's early-season debut caps off a strong first summer at the club where he has impressed in an already stacked midfield outfit.

Camporeale, taken by the Blues with pick No.54 in last year's draft, boasts speed and endurance on the wing and was among the Blues' best players in their AAMI Community Series match against Greater Western Sydney.

Camporeale is the son of Carlton premiership player Scott, who played 233 games for Carlton between 1995 to 2005. Ironically, Scott made his own Carlton debut at the MCG in round one of 1995, with Lucas to now pull on the navy blue jumper for the first time 30 years later.

Mum and dad were hot on the call after Lucas' debut announcement

Twin brother Ben, an inside midfielder, was also picked up by the Blues in November's draft, taken at pick No.43.

Ben and Lucas Camporeale during the 2024 AFL National Academy jumper presentation. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, Haynes will make his own Blues debut after playing 211 games for the Giants.

A veteran defender and former All-Australian, Haynes is set to work alongside Jacob Weitering and Mitch McGovern to take charge of the backline.

Haynes has had an immediate impact in his first pre-season at his new club, with his intercept marking and decision-making a highlight.

Nick Haynes at Carlton after joining from GWS. Carlton FC

The Blues have already ruled out spearhead Charlie Curnow for the season opener as he continues his recovery from knee surgery but are hopeful star midfielder Sam Walsh (hamstring) will be right to play.