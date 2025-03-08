Carlton will take on Richmond without spearhead Charlie Curnow

Charlie Curnow in action during Carlton's training session at Ikon Park on August 31, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON spearhead Charlie Curnow has been ruled out of the Blues' season opener against Richmond as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

But the Blues hold out hope the gun forward will be available as early as round two, after he recently returned to full training.

Coach Michael Voss confirmed to the club's fans at an open training on Sunday that his charges would take on the Tigers without Curnow at the MCG on Thursday night.

Carlton said it was opting to ensure the 28-year-old, who had knee surgery in February, "benefits from an additional block of full training" rather than rushing him back.

Charlie Curnow celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Essendon and Carlton at the MCG in round 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

But the Blues will be desperate to have one of the League's best forwards available in a tough start to the season.

After Richmond, they take on red-hot Hawthorn in round two, followed by games against the Western Bulldogs and arch-rivals Collingwood.

Curnow has booted 64, 81 and 57 goals over the past three seasons.

The back end of his 2024 was ruined by an ankle injury and he had both knee and ankle surgery over the off-season.

In his absence, fellow big man Harry McKay will lead Carlton's attack.

(L-R) Harry McKay, Charlie Curnow and Patrick Cripps during Carlton's 2025 team photo day at Ikon Park on February 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Blues are eyeing a response to last season's meek elimination final exit, when they were trounced by eventual premier Brisbane at the Gabba