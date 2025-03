The match review findings from Friday night's game between Sydney and Hawthorn have been released

Jai Newcombe kicks the ball during the Opening Round match between Hawthorn and Sydney at the SCG on March 7, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

HAWTHORN star Jai Newcombe has been hit with a $10,000 fine for a fourth tripping offence in the only match review incident from Friday night's clash at the SCG.

The midfielder was charged with tripping James Rowbottom in the first quarter of the Hawks' 20-point victory over Sydney.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional conduct, low impact and body contact.

Newcombe can escape with a $6250 fine with an early plea.