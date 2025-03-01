A second year of early byes look like being less of a concern for AFL Fantasy coaches

Bailey Smith poses for a photo during Geelong's official team photo day on February 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FANTASY coaches expertly navigated early bye rounds for the first time in 2024, and this year is shaping as a little easier.

The introduction of Opening Round has led to multiple clubs having byes early in the year, as well as in the middle, with AFL Fantasy starting in round one.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

This year, those early byes are only stretching over three weeks, instead of the four of last year.

And the popular selections so far make it look like only one of those byes – in round three when Brisbane, Collingwood, Geelong and Sydney are on a week off – is hugely relevant.

Remember, only your best 18 on-field scores count through the bye rounds so coaches should have plenty of coverage.

Last year's Fantasy Classic champion Chris Burnham incredibly started 11 players who played in Opening Round, and therefore had an early bye, with Greater Western Sydney stars Tom Green and Lachie Whitfield and Sydney duo Isaac Heeney and Brodie Grundy among them.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Chris had five players on the round five bye and four in round three, but his maximum number of players in a single position on a bye was two.

While Opening Round has led to early byes, it has also created opportunity, with coaches getting a close look at players in home and away games before AFL Fantasy starts.

Speaking to The Traders during the 2025 pre-season, he said coaches could afford to pick players with an early bye if they saw value.

For Fantasy Draft commissioners, don't forget to adjust your league settings. Leagues should play through the bye rounds but adjust the squad size under the line-up setting.

So where does that leave us for this year, as things stand?

Round two bye: Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney

The two most popular options are basement-priced duo James Leake (DEF, $230,000) and Conor Stone (FWD, $230,000). Cody Angove (MID/FWD, $271,000) has also been a possible target, but coaches will be glad to have a look at Opening Round to see who to pick. Tom Green (MID, $1,020,000) is injured and coaches are generally avoiding premium options in Sam Flanders (DEF/MID, $1,110,000) and Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1,150,000). Flanders has also dealt with a back issue this pre-season. If you want Suns gun Noah Anderson (MID, $1,067,000) or half-back Daniel Rioli (DEF, $857,000), you should have enough cover for the week. This bye should be relatively easy to navigate.

Cody Angove marks during GWS' match sim clash with Sydney on February 21, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Round three bye: Brisbane, Collingwood, Geelong and Sydney

This is the significant bye, where coaches may have to make decisions over priorities as there is plenty of value. Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $598,000) and Levi Ashcroft (MID, $328,000) are in more than 35 per cent of teams, while an injury to Callum Mills (DEF, $759,000) that will see him miss the start of the season has made this bye easier. Will Ashcroft (MID, $843,000) is tipped to have a big year, while most coaches would love Nick Daicos (MID, $1,070,000) in their teams. Then there's Sam De Koning (DEF, $564,000), Harry Perryman (DEF, $759,000) and Matt Roberts (DEF, $780,000) as potential value options. While Smith is locked into teams and Levi Ashcroft may be a good option, any others on this bye should be focused on mostly the defence, where coaches are struggling for options, but be wary not to overload.

Bailey Smith kicks during the match simulation between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium on February 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Round four bye: Essendon and Hawthorn

Coaches are mostly looking at rookie and value options from the Bombers and Hawks, with Zach Reid (DEF, $230,000) and Isaac Kako (MID/FWD, $304,000) the most popular, while Will Day (MID, $760,000) is being backed for a strong year. If you're interested in any other premium or mid-priced option, there should be no reason not to make the pick as this is another early bye round that should be easily manageable.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.