AFL Fantasy Classic champion Chris Burnham joined The Traders to discuss some potential selections and strategy for 2025

Caleb Daniel poses for a photo at a North Melbourne media opportunity on October 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE 2024 AFL Fantasy Classic champion is tempted by several mid-price options heading into 2025, but one recruit is "a given".

AFL Fantasy launched on Thursday and the reigning winner, Chris Burnham, joined The Traders on the official podcast.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

As coaches begin, or continue, preparations for 2025, some early selections are easier than others.

And for Chris, his first pick was North Melbourne recruit Caleb Daniel (MID/FWD, $514,000), with the new Roo set for a nice role at half-back.

"He was already a given, first person named," he told The Traders.

The reigning champion is also keen on another couple of former Western Bulldogs in Bailey Smith (MID/FWD, $598,000) and Jack Macrae (FWD, $732,000).

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

And he also named a couple of other surprise options he is considering.

"Last year I went definitely guns and mid-pricers and in the ruck I went Brodie Grundy over Max Gawn," Chris said.

"I'm tempted on a bit of Jordon Sweet action, however, obviously if the first game (Ivan) Soldo is named that probably turns that one straight off.

"I think Jayden Short from Richmond, I think he's definitely someone I'm super keen on.

Jayden Short celebrates a goal during the R3 match between Richmond and Sydney at the MCG on March 31, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"Being a Dockers fan I actually reckon Nathan O'Driscoll might be one … I think he's priced at 400k and when you read AFL.com.au and their best 22s he's in there on the wing. He's priced at 43, and I reckon if he goes 70 or 80, that's a big win."

Coaches will again face the challenge of early-season byes, with four teams – Brisbane, Collingwood, Geelong and Sydney – not in action in round three.

While Chris said he planned to avoid having too many players on that bye, he added it was hard to overlook value.

"It's hard because I think you can roll the dice on value," he said.

"The same thing I was like I really wanted Ashcroft, or both Ashcrofts actually, and it is that thing cos' you've got Kiddy Coleman, you've got Ashcroft, you've got all those guys on that same bye, you're probably going to have to pick between them then and go 'OK, which one is the value?'

Keidean Coleman in action during the Toyota AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Collingwood on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"With Smith and Kiddy Coleman for example being forward and defender, you're probably more focused on getting them and the mids you can get ten a penny so you can probably go around them."

Among the other talking points, Chris discussed…

- How big a factor Opening Round is

- Why sideways trading works early in the season

- How he approaches the pre-season

- If he's considering starting Tristan Xerri

- Whether the mid-season byes impact his starting team

- The Saints duo he is considering

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.