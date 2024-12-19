Check out all the cool new features as we bring you our brand new AFL Fantasy Draft platform

Play AFL Fantasy Draft in 2025

WELCOME to the revolutionised AFL Fantasy Draft experience!

Ready to up your AFL Fantasy game? We sure are! We're stoked to bring you our brand new AFL Fantasy Draft platform, and trust us, it's a total gamechanger.

It's loaded with cool features that'll make drafting super smooth, more exciting, and more fun than ever before.

So, get comfy and get ready for an awesome ride through all the cool new features we've got for you!

What's new and exciting? Let's dive right into the cool stuff!

Draft board

Imagine a draft board so sleek and user-friendly, you’ll want to hang it on your wall. Our visual representation of the draft lets you access and familiarise yourself with the layout even before the draft kicks off. No more scrambling around trying to figure out where your picks are – it's all there, laid out beautifully.

Live draft experience

Ever wanted the power to start a draft whenever everyone's ready? Now you have it! You can force start the draft when all participants give the nod. Need to pause because someone's dog ate their homework? Done. Adjust your queue, view other teams, and enjoy a seamless drafting experience like never before.

Injury replacement (IR)

Injuries suck, but dropping a player doesn't have to. With our injury replacement (IR) option, you can pop your injured player onto the IR and bring in a new one without saying goodbye to your original star. It's like having your cake and eating it too!

Flex position

Who doesn't love a little flexibility? We've added the option for an additional on-field spot that can cover any position you like. It’s the ultimate wildcard for your league.

Split lockout

Different lockout times for captains and the rest of the team? Yes, please! Now you can strategise like never before, with split lockout times keeping the excitement (and your options) alive until the very last minute.

Assign commissioners

Got a power complex? Now you can change league commissioners or add more than one. Spread the power; or hoard it all to yourself – the choice is yours!

Scoring presets

If you think the AFL Fantasy scoring system is a bit too basic, we’ve built out some preset systems you can use within your customisable scoring leagues. If you want to reward players who have a greater impact on matches than just getting kicks and handballs, then we've done the heavy lifting to create these for you.

Multiple pre-draft lists

Organise, reorganise, and then organise some more. With multiple pre-draft lists, you can plan out every possible scenario and never be caught off guard.

Choose how many scoring players count during bye rounds

Bye rounds are tricky, but we've got you covered. Choose how many scoring players count during these rounds to keep your team on track.

League history

Ever wish you could relive the glory days? Now you can, with a detailed league history that lets you look back on past seasons, reminisce about your victories, and laugh at your friends' misfortunes. We have comprehensive league data going back 10+ years that we can't wait to showcase! Who do you think has the best win percentage of all time in your league?

Pre-draft pick trading

Wheeling and dealing isn't just for in-season anymore. Trade specific picks before the draft begins and start that strategy before a player has even been selected!

Pre-draft player trading (Keeper Leagues)

In Keeper Leagues, you can now trade players from your squad before the draft. Get the players you want before anyone else has a chance!

Mock drafts

Practice makes perfect. Run as many mock drafts as you like and be fully prepared when the real one rolls around.

Improved projected scores and match-up probability

No more guesswork. Our improved projected scores and match-up probability gives you a clearer picture of what's likely to happen in the upcoming round. Plan your strategy with confidence!

League Medal

Who's the been the most impactful player in your league? Find out with our new League Medal feature.

Coming in 2026

But wait, there's more! We've got some tantalising features on the horizon, set to drop in 2026. Here's a sneak peek:

· Full dynasty leagues

· Editable player positions

· Public mock drafts

· Bonus points

· Edit fixtures

· Edit transaction numbers

· Drop lowest score setting

· And more surprises to keep you on your toes!

Whether you're a seasoned fantasy veteran or a complete newbie, there's something here for everyone. So get your league mates together and may the best coach win!

Happy drafting!