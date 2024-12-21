The Traders made some very, very early picks for each position in Fantasy Draft

Harry Sheezel handballs during North Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE is still a lot to play out and a lot to learn, but that didn't stop The Traders delivering some early Fantasy Draft rankings.

The new-look AFL Fantasy Draft platform launched on Thursday, with more features and customisation options than ever before.

Draft days are generally held in the week or two leading into the Fantasy season, when coaches have all the information they need to pick their teams.

Of course, a lot changes in the pre-season, from injuries to role changes and so much more, leading to players rising and sliding on draft boards.

But on their launch podcast on Thursday, The Traders made some very, very early picks at who they think will be the top three in each position.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The Traders' early picks

Defenders

1. Harry Sheezel

2. Lachie Whitfield

3. Sam Flanders

Midfielders

1. Errol Gulden

2. Zach Merrett

3. Tom Green

Rucks

1. Tristan Xerri

2. Rowan Marshall

3. Max Gawn

Forwards

1. Bailey Smith

2. Jason Horne-Francis

3. Jack Macrae

Jack Macrae poses for a photo after joining St Kilda. Picture: St Kilda FC

Meanwhile, data guru Jaiden Popowski has also provided early projections for every position.

Jaiden's early picks

Defenders

1. Luke Ryan

2. Lachie Whitfield

3. Nic Newman

Midfielders

1. Nick Daicos

2. Tom Green

3. Sam Walsh

Rucks

1. Tristan Xerri

2. Rowan Marshall

3. Max Gawn

Forwards

1. Dylan Moore

2. Jason Horne-Francis

3. Jesse Hogan

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.