THERE is still a lot to play out and a lot to learn, but that didn't stop The Traders delivering some early Fantasy Draft rankings.
The new-look AFL Fantasy Draft platform launched on Thursday, with more features and customisation options than ever before.
Draft days are generally held in the week or two leading into the Fantasy season, when coaches have all the information they need to pick their teams.
Of course, a lot changes in the pre-season, from injuries to role changes and so much more, leading to players rising and sliding on draft boards.
But on their launch podcast on Thursday, The Traders made some very, very early picks at who they think will be the top three in each position.
Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
The Traders' early picks
Defenders
1. Harry Sheezel
2. Lachie Whitfield
3. Sam Flanders
Midfielders
1. Errol Gulden
2. Zach Merrett
3. Tom Green
Rucks
1. Tristan Xerri
2. Rowan Marshall
3. Max Gawn
Forwards
1. Bailey Smith
2. Jason Horne-Francis
3. Jack Macrae
Meanwhile, data guru Jaiden Popowski has also provided early projections for every position.
Jaiden's early picks
Defenders
1. Luke Ryan
2. Lachie Whitfield
3. Nic Newman
Midfielders
1. Nick Daicos
2. Tom Green
3. Sam Walsh
Rucks
1. Tristan Xerri
2. Rowan Marshall
3. Max Gawn
Forwards
1. Dylan Moore
2. Jason Horne-Francis
3. Jesse Hogan
