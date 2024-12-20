Sophie McKay was overcome with emotion after her name was called on draft night. Here's why

Sophie McKay poses for a photo with sister Abbie after being taken with pick No.17 by Carlton at the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

YOU'VE heard of the Daicos brothers, the Kings and the De Konings, but don't sleep on the McKays.

No, not Ben and Harry, but rather Abbie and Sophie.

When Carlton drafted father-daughter prospect Sophie McKay on Monday night, the excitement in the room was evident.

There were high fives, hugs and fist pumps as Sophie realised her football dream.

McKay is the sister of Blues midfielder Abbie and daughter of former Carlton champion Andrew, who played 244 games for the club.

The youngest McKay is an eye-catching midfielder, who is powerful out of stoppage and works hard around the ground.

She frequently hits the scoreboard and brings her teammates into the game and is a quality character around the locker room.

The Vic Metro star was awarded All-Australian honours for her performances in the Marsh Under-18 National Championships, where she averaged 23 disposals and four clearances as a crucial piece to Metro's title charge.

The Sandringham Dragons product has performed strongly at Coates Talent League level for a couple of years now, was a member of the National Academy and has dominated for Melbourne Girls Grammar in school football competitions.

Emotions were high for the entire family on draft night, but especially Sophie.

"It hasn't sunk in just yet, I'm just so grateful," she told AFL.com.au on AFLW draft night.

Abbie presented Sophie with her Baggers guernsey on stage in a heartwarming moment.

"I was very honoured having my sister present me the jumper," she said.

Abbie and Sophie McKay after the Telstra AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I did nearly cry, but she told me 'don't cry because I'll cry', so I took a deep breath.

"I did not know she was going to give me the jumper, it was very cool when they read it out, that's why I almost started crying. It's all so surreal."

McKay spent her junior years playing at Prahran, but her career came to a crossroads during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The young gun fell out of love with the game and was weighing up what she would do next.

But the lure of playing with some of her close friends at Sandringham meant she gave it one more shot.

"It was the friends and the connections I made at Sandy. One of them is with me today, Ollie McLean. I just wanted to see her, and I just wanted to see my best friends and that started making me fall in love with the game," she said.

Sophie McKay with her family at the Telstra AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I was playing with my best friends and it got me showing up consistently and then from there I just fell back in love with it."

But it wasn't the pressures of coming from a big footballing family that affected McKay.

"I think I just fell out of love with the sport, I've been playing since I was five years old. I think COVID rocked that season a bit and it gave me some time off, I reflected and thought I wanted to give it up," she said.

She knuckled down and put together a scintillating couple of years of football and she is more than ready to make her mark on the big stage.

Now her focus turns to giving herself the best chance possible of featuring in Mathew Buck's round one team for 2025.

"I do want to play round one. My biggest goal is getting fit, I want to work so hard, just get in and do as much as I can to hopefully play round one," she said.

"To run out with my sister would be so surreal. I dream of that, and I can't believe it could be a possibility. It's just awesome."

Keep an eye on what this sister duo can do in the Navy Blue for many years to come.