Josh Rachele has been one of the standouts on the track this summer for the Crows

Josh Rachele celebrates with fans after Adelaide's win over Essendon at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE vice-captain Ben Keays has backed electric forward Josh Rachele to go to a new level this season after a controversial finish to his 2024 campaign.

Rachele was central to on-and off-field controversy in the dying stages of last season and was dropped for the final game after repeatedly failing to adhere to the club's team-first values.

However Keays said a more "mature" Rachele had returned in the pre-season and has been one of the standouts on the track this summer.

"He's been electric, he's a really hard worker … so it's no surprise he's improved as much as he has," Keays told reporters on Friday.

"He's versatile as well, he's been doing some stuff in the midfield but we love him up forward, he's got a good goal sense and he's really selfless as well around goals, he's been fantastic.

"There's definitely been growth just from an age perspective, he's a bit more mature, but I'd say his work ethic as well. He's got one of the best work ethics at the club so I'd say some of his improvement has come off that as well.

"He's going to continue to get better and it makes it so easy to work with guys like that who are so hungry to want to get better."

Rachele wasn't the only one to catch the reigning club champion's eye, with recruit Alex Neal-Bullen impressing Keays on-and-off the field since arriving at the club.

The premiership Demon was the first move of last year's trade period, joining the Crows in exchange for pick No.28 after requesting a trade back to his home state due to family reasons.

"Neal-Bullen was one that was in the leadership group at Melbourne and he's just slotted right in, he's been brilliant, he just brings an incredible work ethic," Keays said.

"He's one that we looked at when he was at Melbourne, we looked at how he played his role. We sat down and looked at some vision to see how he played when Melbourne was up the top and won their premiership so to actually have him as an extra voice is so valuable to us and our forward line. He brings that leadership naturally."

The Crows took part in a rigorous match sim on Friday and Keays said there were plenty of positive signs ahead of the 2025 season.

"There were a few standouts, Izak (Rankine) through the midfield was electric, as he always is," Keays said.

"I reckon Fog up forward as well. He's obviously had a strong couple of years and he just continues to get better.

"I think the pleasing sign is that there’s a few who are training really well. Obviously it was our first hitout, so we don't want to get too ahead of ourselves but there were some strong performances."

Adelaide's season kicks off with against St Kilda at Adelaide Oval on Sunday, March 16.