Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Chayce Jones
|Shoulder
|2 weeks
|Mark Keane
|Hip
|Test
|Max Michalanney
|Thumb
|Test
|Kieran Strachan
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: March 4, 2025
In the mix
Jones copped a knock to his AC joint in a SANFL trial game on Friday night, sidelining him for round one. Keane will be tested for the season opener after suffering a hip strain against Brisbane in the final pre-season game. Michalanney dislocated his thumb in an internal trial game and suffered ligament damage, but the important defender is on track to be available for round one. Strachan was moved to the inactive list after an acute navicular stress fracture in his right foot in December and an unrelated stress fracture in February. With most of their best 22 available, spots with be hard earned against St Kilda. Draftee Sid Draper may have earned an early debut with his pre-season form. Daniel Curtin has moved to a midfield/forward role and may also find himself in the round one team, with wingman Luke Nankervis pushing hard for a spot. Forward Lachie Murphy was best afield in a recent SANFL trial game to press his case. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Ah Chee
|Calf
|Test
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Darcy Fort
|Hamstring
|Test
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Brandon Starcevich
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: March 4, 2025
In the mix
The postponement of Opening Round should ensure Starcevich has time to recover and line-up against Sydney for Saturday week's Grand Final rematch, providing he passes the relevant tests. Ah Chee will be ready to go, while the Lions have a headache looming for the 'who replaces Joe Daniher' selection dilemma. Sam Day and Ty Gallop were quiet against Adelaide, while Fort might come under consideration with an extra week to overcome his niggle. Levi Ashcroft was excellent during the pre-season and would be hard to overlook for a debut. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Camporeale
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Alex Cincotta
|Hip
|TBC
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Matt Duffy
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Corey Durdin
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Rob Monahan
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Nic Newman
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Hudson O'Keeffe
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Marc Pittonet
|Calf
|5-6 weeks
|Jagga Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Walsh
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: March 4, 2025
In the mix
The Blues believe Walsh is tracking in the right direction for round one, but expect a more cautious approach with Curnow. Both got through a big session last Friday, though, and aren't far off. Durdin and Pittonet will miss at least the first month, while Newman and Smith are the more long-term concerns. Brodie Kemp and Orazio Fantasia have put themselves in the mix in attack, while Lucas Camporeale is right in contention for a round one debut after a strong summer. Jack Silvagni is back and should fill a need defensively, while Cooper Lord is another to watch early in the season and could edge ahead of more senior options. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Cochran
|Ribs
|1 week
|Mason Cox
|Finger
|1-2 weeks
|Jordan De Goey
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Harvey Harrison
|Knee
|TBC
|Dan Houston
|Suspension
|Round 1
|Tom Mitchell
|Foot
|TBC
|Iliro Smit
|Throat
|2-3 weeks
|Oscar Steene
|Finger
|3+ weeks
|Updated: March 4, 2025
In the mix
Brayden Maynard has been cleared to play against Greater Western Sydney on Sunday after being managed during the AAMI Community Series, but De Goey has been ruled out for at least Opening Round after an interrupted pre-season. Cox could be available for the round one clash against Port Adelaide – when recruit Dan Houston is available after serving the final week of his suspension – after being sidelined with a fractured finger. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nik Cox
|Concussion
|TBC
|Alwyn Davey jnr
|Knee
|TBC
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Darcy Parish
|Back
|TBC
|Updated: March 4, 2025
In the mix
The Bombers are relatively healthy, now over a week out from their first game of the season against the Hawks on March 14. Along with Parish, Davey is closest to a return after undergoing minor knee surgery in late January. Parish's likely absence would open the door for 2022 No.5 draft pick Elijah Tsatas or potentially Ben Hobbs to fill the void in the midfield. The Bombers are likely to go into the season with Sam Draper and Nick Bryan sharing ruck duties and the former spending more time forward, leaving Peter Wright to try to force his way into the side. Parish is in the Bombers' best 22 when fit, while Guelfi (hamstring) would also be pushing for a spot. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sean Darcy
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Josh Draper
|Hamstring
|Test
|Nat Fyfe
|Knee
|TBC
|Odin Jones
|Back
|Season
|Alex Pearce
|Ankle
|Test
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: March 4, 2025
In the mix
Liam Reidy looks set to carry the ruck load in round one, allowing the Dockers to maintain their preferred forward structure. If there is a change of direction and Luke Jackson is redeployed, however, Pat Voss would be the key forward called on in attack. Nathan O'Driscoll is in great form and can replace Hayden Young in the centre square and rotate on a wing. Draftee Murphy Reid is also in contention as a midfielder/forward given his form in practice matches. If the Dockers are missing both of Pearce and Draper, then tall defenders Hugh Davies and Oscar McDonald would come into contention. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tanner Bruhn
|Finger
|TBC
|Toby Conway
|Back
|TBC
|Cam Guthrie
|Achilles
|TBC
|Xavier Ivisic
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Shaun Mannagh
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: March 4, 2025
In the mix
Guthrie has had surgery on his troublesome Achilles and is working towards rejoining football drills. Conway is undergoing a conditioning block with an eye on training more fully in the next two to three weeks. Mannagh is managing a foot stress injury, but has been building his running loads and could feature as early as round two. First-year rookie Ivisic had surgery on his right ankle after a training mishap, while Bruhn’s prognosis on his finger injury remains unclear. Jack Martin played a half in the VFL last week and got through unscathed. Bailey Smith (soreness) remains on track to make his Cats debut despite being rested from the AAMI Community Series clash against Essendon, and the extra week off won’t do him any harm. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mac Andrew
|Chest
|Test
|Charlie Ballard
|Ankle
|Test
|Sam Flanders
|Back
|1-2 weeks
|Leo Lombard
|Shoulder
|10 weeks
|David Swallow
|Knee
|8 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: March 4, 2025
In the mix
Although not under the best circumstances, another week for the Suns to prepare could be a blessing. Ballard, Andrew and Weller would be almost certain to play with the extra time, while Flanders will also be a chance after his disrupted training since the New Year. Joel Jeffrey would come into the frame if one of the taller defenders couldn't get up, while Touk Miller (knee) was certain to line-up against Essendon even before the game was postponed. Lachlan Gulbin is also an outside chance to debut after impressing during the pre-season. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Angwin
|Ankle
|5 weeks
|Josh Fahey
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Joe Fonti
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Phoenix Gothard
|Ankle
|Test
|Tom Green
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Jesse Hogan
|Thumb
|2-3 weeks
|Toby McMullin
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Jake Riccardi
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Logan Smith
|Illness
|TBC
|Jake Stringer
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Harvey Thomas
|Suspension
|Round 3
|Updated: March 4, 2025
In the mix
The Giants will be without both Hogan and Stringer for the season's first fortnight. It further depletes a side that is also without star midfielder Green, winger Angwin and likely Gothard. A host of players are also suspended following last season's Mad Monday incident. Max Gruzewski is likely to fill an attacking void given the absentees, while James Leake is in line for an AFL debut. Cody Angove and Ollie Hannaford could also be called upon. Conor Stone has been tabbed for more senior opportunities this year, so expect him to be named. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|TBC
|Calsher Dear
|Back
|TBC
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Hip
|Test
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: March 4, 2025
In the mix
Hawthorn heads into the new season with almost a full list to pick from, with Jiath pushing to be available after missing the AAMI Community Series due to a minor hip injury. Blanck can now see the light at the end of the tunnel after multiple operations on his knee last year, while Lewis isn't far behind him after the pair spent part of February completing a rehab block in Philadelphia. Blake Hardwick and Jarman Impey will slot into Sam Mitchell's side for the trip to Sydney after being rested against the Western Bulldogs, while Luke Breust played in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marty Hore
|Hand
|TBC
|Luker Kentfield
|Illness
|TBC
|Shane McAdam
|Achilles
|Season
|Judd McVee
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Jake Melksham
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Knee
|Season
|Kysaiah Pickett
|Suspension
|Round 4
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|TBC
|Koltyn Tholstrup
|Back
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: March 4, 2025
In the mix
The Demons have a relatively healthy list, although Pickett will miss the opening three rounds due to suspension. Second-year forward Tholstrup (bone stress) and young defender McVee (hamstring) will also miss a large chunk of footy to start the season, while Melksham didn't take part in either pre-season match after suffering a hamstring injury in late January. Last year's No.6 pick Harvey Langford impressed across the summer and has bolted into round one calculations, and Lions recruit Harry Sharp has probably done enough to earn a spot on the wing with Caleb Windsor to be used in defence in his second year. Mature-aged recruit Aidan Johnson seems to be favoured ahead of young key forward Matt Jefferson. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|10-12 weeks
|Zane Duursma
|Quad
|Test
|Zac Fisher
|Hamstring
|Test
|Brayden George
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Josh Goater
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|George Wardlaw
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Updated: March 4, 2025
In the mix
The Kangas will be without Wardlaw for at least the first month, but Duursma and Fisher could still be in contention at some level. Finn O'Sullivan looks set for an AFL debut, while Jacob Konstanty is also in the mix. Caleb Daniel, Luke Parker and Jack Darling will all make their club debuts in round one. Colby McKercher has relished a move higher up the field across the summer. Expect more midfield minutes for Tom Powell and Will Phillips early in the year. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Zak Butters
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Todd Marshall
|Achilles
|TBC
|Esava Ratugolea
|Knee
|TBC
|Dante Visentini
|Knee
|TBC
|Brandon Zerk-Thatcher
|Back
|TBC
|Updated: March 4, 2025
In the mix
With plenty of Port’s tall timber sidelined, Jeremy Finlayson made a great fist of his return to defence during pre-season to lock in a round one spot in that part of the ground. That allows Jack Lukosius to debut for his new club in the front half alongside Mitch Georgiades in a dynamic forward line that could also include draftee Sam Berry and Collingwood recruit Joe Richards. If Ken Hinkley wants three tall targets, Ollie Lord could come into the frame, while Josh Sinn could fill the half-back role vacated by Dan Houston. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|TBC
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|TBC
|Jonty Faull
|Back
|TBC
|Taj Hotton
|ACL
|TBC
|Sam Lalor
|Jaw, concussion
|Test
|Mykelti Lefau
|ACL
|TBC
|Dion Prestia
|Achilles
|2-4 weeks
|Hugo Ralphsmith
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Josh Smillie
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Tylar Young
|ACL
|TBC
|Updated: March 4, 2025
In the mix
Given Richmond starts its season in round one, the club will not release an official injury report till next week, with the above timelines being approximations. Tom Lynch (concussion) has confirmed he will be right for round one, while No.1 pick Lalor remains touch-and-go. Clarke is the front-runner of the ACL quintet (who all suffered their injuries in 2024 and should play this year) and is expected back in April. Young midfielder Kane McAuliffe had a late pre-season concussion, but successfully played out the VFL practice match last week – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Paddy Dow
|Knee
|TBC
|Liam Henry
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Dougal Howard
|Shoulder
|8-10 weeks
|Max King
|Knee
|1-3 weeks
|Mitch Owens
|Shoulder
|1-3 weeks
|Mattaes Phillipou
|Leg
|8-10 weeks
|Cooper Sharman
|Thumb
|4 weeks
|Alix Tauru
|Back
|6-7 weeks
|Updated: March 4, 2025
In the mix
St Kilda's forward line has been hit ahead of round one with Sharman ruled out for a month with a broken thumb, while King and Owens are racing the clock to be fit to face Adelaide. Henry won't be there, while young gun Phillipou is still at least a couple of months away from recovering from a stress fracture. Rowan Marshall and Jack Sinclair are both expected to face the Crows after injury setbacks this side of Christmas. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ned Bowman
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Harry Cunningham
|Foot
|4-5 weeks
|Jesse Datoli
|Back
|TBC
|Will Edwards
|Leg
|1 week
|Robbie Fox
|Calf
|6 weeks
|Brodie Grundy
|Knee
|Test
|Errol Gulden
|Ankle
|5+ weeks
|Logan McDonald
|Ankle
|5 weeks
|Callum Mills
|Foot
|4 weeks
|Tom Papley
|Ankle
|Test
|Patrick Snell
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Updated: March 4, 2025
In the mix
It will be a new-look Swans outfit to face the Hawks, with six players from their Grand Final loss plus skipper Mills either ruled out or needing to pass a fitness test this week. Sam Wicks looks set to take up a spot in defence, while youngsters Angus Sheldrick and Corey Warner could be rewarded for strong pre-seasons. Doubt over Grundy means Peter Ladhams is in the frame for a return, while Hayden McLean has also nursed a groin issue in recent weeks. With Tom McCartin to play forward, the Swans could either opt for Nick Blakey as the third tall or recall one of Aaron Francis and Joel Hamling. And keep an eye on mature-aged recruit Riley Bice, the running defender who has turned plenty of heads over summer and could make his AFL debut. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Rhett Bazzo
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|TBC
|Callum Jamieson
|Ankle/knee
|6-8 weeks
|Dom Sheed
|Knee
|Season
|Elliot Yeo
|Knee and ankle
|TBC
|Updated: March 4, 2025
In the mix
Yeo injured the medial ligament and sustained syndesmosis damage in his right leg in January and is out of a moonboot, but the star onballer is still weeks away from joining training drills as he works through his rehab. There is an opening for Elijah Hewett, who was held back with soreness in the last pre-season game, to fill his role in the centre square. Hewett will be ready for round one. Chesser will not be after undergoing an operation on a pre-existing ankle injury last week. Jack Hutchinson and Tyrell Dewar are pushing hard for wing roles, with Hutchinson also impressing as a centre-bounce midfielder. Matt Flynn looks likely to carry the ruck, but there is a chance for young tall Archer Reid to play support as a forward/ruck. The revitalised Tyler Brockman is part of a large group of small forwards jockeying for selection. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marcus Bontempelli
|Calf
|6 weeks
|Bailey Dale
|Quad
|Test
|Liam Jones
|Hamstring
|6 weeks
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Calf
|Test
|Anthony Scott
|Knee
|Test
|Adam Treloar
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Knee
|10 weeks
|Rhylee West
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: March 4, 2025
In the mix
It has been a brutal pre-season on the injury front at the kennel, but the Western Bulldogs are hoping to regain Dale, Richards and West for the round one clash against North Melbourne. All three will need to prove their fitness next week. Treloar has made strong progress recently and is pushing to be available earlier than first planned. Bontempelli won't be available until after Gather Round in a massive blow for the club. - Josh Gabelich