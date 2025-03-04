Marcus Bontempelli leaves the field injured during the Western Bulldogs' AAMI Community Series clash against Hawthorn on February 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Chayce Jones Shoulder 2 weeks Mark Keane Hip Test Max Michalanney Thumb Test Kieran Strachan Foot Season Updated: March 4, 2025

In the mix

Jones copped a knock to his AC joint in a SANFL trial game on Friday night, sidelining him for round one. Keane will be tested for the season opener after suffering a hip strain against Brisbane in the final pre-season game. Michalanney dislocated his thumb in an internal trial game and suffered ligament damage, but the important defender is on track to be available for round one. Strachan was moved to the inactive list after an acute navicular stress fracture in his right foot in December and an unrelated stress fracture in February. With most of their best 22 available, spots with be hard earned against St Kilda. Draftee Sid Draper may have earned an early debut with his pre-season form. Daniel Curtin has moved to a midfield/forward role and may also find himself in the round one team, with wingman Luke Nankervis pushing hard for a spot. Forward Lachie Murphy was best afield in a recent SANFL trial game to press his case. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Ah Chee Calf Test Keidean Coleman Knee 4-6 weeks Tom Doedee Knee 4-6 weeks Darcy Fort Hamstring Test Darcy Gardiner Knee 1-2 weeks Brandon Starcevich Concussion TBC Updated: March 4, 2025

In the mix

The postponement of Opening Round should ensure Starcevich has time to recover and line-up against Sydney for Saturday week's Grand Final rematch, providing he passes the relevant tests. Ah Chee will be ready to go, while the Lions have a headache looming for the 'who replaces Joe Daniher' selection dilemma. Sam Day and Ty Gallop were quiet against Adelaide, while Fort might come under consideration with an extra week to overcome his niggle. Levi Ashcroft was excellent during the pre-season and would be hard to overlook for a debut. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Camporeale Ankle 2 weeks Alex Cincotta Hip TBC Charlie Curnow Knee 1-2 weeks Matt Duffy Knee 1-2 weeks Corey Durdin Ankle 4-6 weeks Rob Monahan Groin Indefinite Nic Newman Knee Indefinite Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring 3-5 weeks Marc Pittonet Calf 5-6 weeks Jagga Smith Knee Season Sam Walsh Hamstring Test Updated: March 4, 2025

In the mix

The Blues believe Walsh is tracking in the right direction for round one, but expect a more cautious approach with Curnow. Both got through a big session last Friday, though, and aren't far off. Durdin and Pittonet will miss at least the first month, while Newman and Smith are the more long-term concerns. Brodie Kemp and Orazio Fantasia have put themselves in the mix in attack, while Lucas Camporeale is right in contention for a round one debut after a strong summer. Jack Silvagni is back and should fill a need defensively, while Cooper Lord is another to watch early in the season and could edge ahead of more senior options. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Cochran Ribs 1 week Mason Cox Finger 1-2 weeks Jordan De Goey Knee 1-2 weeks Harvey Harrison Knee TBC Dan Houston Suspension Round 1 Tom Mitchell Foot TBC Iliro Smit Throat 2-3 weeks Oscar Steene Finger 3+ weeks Updated: March 4, 2025

In the mix

Brayden Maynard has been cleared to play against Greater Western Sydney on Sunday after being managed during the AAMI Community Series, but De Goey has been ruled out for at least Opening Round after an interrupted pre-season. Cox could be available for the round one clash against Port Adelaide – when recruit Dan Houston is available after serving the final week of his suspension – after being sidelined with a fractured finger. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Concussion TBC Alwyn Davey jnr Knee TBC Matt Guelfi Hamstring 6-8 weeks Darcy Parish Back TBC Updated: March 4, 2025

In the mix

The Bombers are relatively healthy, now over a week out from their first game of the season against the Hawks on March 14. Along with Parish, Davey is closest to a return after undergoing minor knee surgery in late January. Parish's likely absence would open the door for 2022 No.5 draft pick Elijah Tsatas or potentially Ben Hobbs to fill the void in the midfield. The Bombers are likely to go into the season with Sam Draper and Nick Bryan sharing ruck duties and the former spending more time forward, leaving Peter Wright to try to force his way into the side. Parish is in the Bombers' best 22 when fit, while Guelfi (hamstring) would also be pushing for a spot. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sean Darcy Ankle 3-5 weeks Josh Draper Hamstring Test Nat Fyfe Knee TBC Odin Jones Back Season Alex Pearce Ankle Test Hayden Young Hamstring TBC Updated: March 4, 2025

In the mix

Liam Reidy looks set to carry the ruck load in round one, allowing the Dockers to maintain their preferred forward structure. If there is a change of direction and Luke Jackson is redeployed, however, Pat Voss would be the key forward called on in attack. Nathan O'Driscoll is in great form and can replace Hayden Young in the centre square and rotate on a wing. Draftee Murphy Reid is also in contention as a midfielder/forward given his form in practice matches. If the Dockers are missing both of Pearce and Draper, then tall defenders Hugh Davies and Oscar McDonald would come into contention. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tanner Bruhn Finger TBC Toby Conway Back TBC Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC Xavier Ivisic Ankle 4-6 weeks Shaun Mannagh Foot 2-3 weeks Updated: March 4, 2025

In the mix

Guthrie has had surgery on his troublesome Achilles and is working towards rejoining football drills. Conway is undergoing a conditioning block with an eye on training more fully in the next two to three weeks. Mannagh is managing a foot stress injury, but has been building his running loads and could feature as early as round two. First-year rookie Ivisic had surgery on his right ankle after a training mishap, while Bruhn’s prognosis on his finger injury remains unclear. Jack Martin played a half in the VFL last week and got through unscathed. Bailey Smith (soreness) remains on track to make his Cats debut despite being rested from the AAMI Community Series clash against Essendon, and the extra week off won’t do him any harm. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mac Andrew Chest Test Charlie Ballard Ankle Test Sam Flanders Back 1-2 weeks Leo Lombard Shoulder 10 weeks David Swallow Knee 8 weeks Lachie Weller Hamstring Test Updated: March 4, 2025

In the mix

Although not under the best circumstances, another week for the Suns to prepare could be a blessing. Ballard, Andrew and Weller would be almost certain to play with the extra time, while Flanders will also be a chance after his disrupted training since the New Year. Joel Jeffrey would come into the frame if one of the taller defenders couldn't get up, while Touk Miller (knee) was certain to line-up against Essendon even before the game was postponed. Lachlan Gulbin is also an outside chance to debut after impressing during the pre-season. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Angwin Ankle 5 weeks Josh Fahey Suspension Round 5 Joe Fonti Suspension Round 3 Phoenix Gothard Ankle Test Tom Green Calf 1-2 weeks Jesse Hogan Thumb 2-3 weeks Toby McMullin Suspension Round 3 Jake Riccardi Suspension Round 3 Logan Smith Illness TBC Jake Stringer Hamstring 2 weeks Harvey Thomas Suspension Round 3 Updated: March 4, 2025

In the mix

The Giants will be without both Hogan and Stringer for the season's first fortnight. It further depletes a side that is also without star midfielder Green, winger Angwin and likely Gothard. A host of players are also suspended following last season's Mad Monday incident. Max Gruzewski is likely to fill an attacking void given the absentees, while James Leake is in line for an AFL debut. Cody Angove and Ollie Hannaford could also be called upon. Conor Stone has been tabbed for more senior opportunities this year, so expect him to be named. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee 6-8 weeks Sam Butler Leg TBC Calsher Dear Back TBC Changkuoth Jiath Hip Test Mitch Lewis Knee TBC Updated: March 4, 2025

In the mix

Hawthorn heads into the new season with almost a full list to pick from, with Jiath pushing to be available after missing the AAMI Community Series due to a minor hip injury. Blanck can now see the light at the end of the tunnel after multiple operations on his knee last year, while Lewis isn't far behind him after the pair spent part of February completing a rehab block in Philadelphia. Blake Hardwick and Jarman Impey will slot into Sam Mitchell's side for the trip to Sydney after being rested against the Western Bulldogs, while Luke Breust played in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Hand TBC Luker Kentfield Illness TBC Shane McAdam Achilles Season Judd McVee Hamstring 4-6 weeks Jake Melksham Hamstring TBC Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Kysaiah Pickett Suspension Round 4 Charlie Spargo Achilles TBC Koltyn Tholstrup Back 6-8 weeks Updated: March 4, 2025

In the mix

The Demons have a relatively healthy list, although Pickett will miss the opening three rounds due to suspension. Second-year forward Tholstrup (bone stress) and young defender McVee (hamstring) will also miss a large chunk of footy to start the season, while Melksham didn't take part in either pre-season match after suffering a hamstring injury in late January. Last year's No.6 pick Harvey Langford impressed across the summer and has bolted into round one calculations, and Lions recruit Harry Sharp has probably done enough to earn a spot on the wing with Caleb Windsor to be used in defence in his second year. Mature-aged recruit Aidan Johnson seems to be favoured ahead of young key forward Matt Jefferson. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles 10-12 weeks Zane Duursma Quad Test Zac Fisher Hamstring Test Brayden George Knee 6-8 weeks Josh Goater Hamstring 5-6 weeks George Wardlaw Hamstring 5-7 weeks Updated: March 4, 2025

In the mix

The Kangas will be without Wardlaw for at least the first month, but Duursma and Fisher could still be in contention at some level. Finn O'Sullivan looks set for an AFL debut, while Jacob Konstanty is also in the mix. Caleb Daniel, Luke Parker and Jack Darling will all make their club debuts in round one. Colby McKercher has relished a move higher up the field across the summer. Expect more midfield minutes for Tom Powell and Will Phillips early in the year. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zak Butters Knee 5-7 weeks Todd Marshall Achilles TBC Esava Ratugolea Knee TBC Dante Visentini Knee TBC Brandon Zerk-Thatcher Back TBC Updated: March 4, 2025

In the mix

With plenty of Port’s tall timber sidelined, Jeremy Finlayson made a great fist of his return to defence during pre-season to lock in a round one spot in that part of the ground. That allows Jack Lukosius to debut for his new club in the front half alongside Mitch Georgiades in a dynamic forward line that could also include draftee Sam Berry and Collingwood recruit Joe Richards. If Ken Hinkley wants three tall targets, Ollie Lord could come into the frame, while Josh Sinn could fill the half-back role vacated by Dan Houston. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Judson Clarke ACL TBC Josh Gibcus ACL TBC Jonty Faull Back TBC Taj Hotton ACL TBC Sam Lalor Jaw, concussion Test Mykelti Lefau ACL TBC Dion Prestia Achilles 2-4 weeks Hugo Ralphsmith Hamstring 2-4 weeks Josh Smillie Hamstring 2-4 weeks Tylar Young ACL TBC Updated: March 4, 2025

In the mix

Given Richmond starts its season in round one, the club will not release an official injury report till next week, with the above timelines being approximations. Tom Lynch (concussion) has confirmed he will be right for round one, while No.1 pick Lalor remains touch-and-go. Clarke is the front-runner of the ACL quintet (who all suffered their injuries in 2024 and should play this year) and is expected back in April. Young midfielder Kane McAuliffe had a late pre-season concussion, but successfully played out the VFL practice match last week – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Paddy Dow Knee TBC Liam Henry Knee 3-4 weeks Dougal Howard Shoulder 8-10 weeks Max King Knee 1-3 weeks Mitch Owens Shoulder 1-3 weeks Mattaes Phillipou Leg 8-10 weeks Cooper Sharman Thumb 4 weeks Alix Tauru Back 6-7 weeks Updated: March 4, 2025

In the mix

St Kilda's forward line has been hit ahead of round one with Sharman ruled out for a month with a broken thumb, while King and Owens are racing the clock to be fit to face Adelaide. Henry won't be there, while young gun Phillipou is still at least a couple of months away from recovering from a stress fracture. Rowan Marshall and Jack Sinclair are both expected to face the Crows after injury setbacks this side of Christmas. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ned Bowman Quad 2-3 weeks Harry Cunningham Foot 4-5 weeks Jesse Datoli Back TBC Will Edwards Leg 1 week Robbie Fox Calf 6 weeks Brodie Grundy Knee Test Errol Gulden Ankle 5+ weeks Logan McDonald Ankle 5 weeks Callum Mills Foot 4 weeks Tom Papley Ankle Test Patrick Snell Hamstring 3 weeks Updated: March 4, 2025

In the mix

It will be a new-look Swans outfit to face the Hawks, with six players from their Grand Final loss plus skipper Mills either ruled out or needing to pass a fitness test this week. Sam Wicks looks set to take up a spot in defence, while youngsters Angus Sheldrick and Corey Warner could be rewarded for strong pre-seasons. Doubt over Grundy means Peter Ladhams is in the frame for a return, while Hayden McLean has also nursed a groin issue in recent weeks. With Tom McCartin to play forward, the Swans could either opt for Nick Blakey as the third tall or recall one of Aaron Francis and Joel Hamling. And keep an eye on mature-aged recruit Riley Bice, the running defender who has turned plenty of heads over summer and could make his AFL debut. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Rhett Bazzo Foot 2-3 weeks Campbell Chesser Ankle TBC Callum Jamieson Ankle/knee 6-8 weeks Dom Sheed Knee Season Elliot Yeo Knee and ankle TBC Updated: March 4, 2025

In the mix

Yeo injured the medial ligament and sustained syndesmosis damage in his right leg in January and is out of a moonboot, but the star onballer is still weeks away from joining training drills as he works through his rehab. There is an opening for Elijah Hewett, who was held back with soreness in the last pre-season game, to fill his role in the centre square. Hewett will be ready for round one. Chesser will not be after undergoing an operation on a pre-existing ankle injury last week. Jack Hutchinson and Tyrell Dewar are pushing hard for wing roles, with Hutchinson also impressing as a centre-bounce midfielder. Matt Flynn looks likely to carry the ruck, but there is a chance for young tall Archer Reid to play support as a forward/ruck. The revitalised Tyler Brockman is part of a large group of small forwards jockeying for selection. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Bontempelli Calf 6 weeks Bailey Dale Quad Test Liam Jones Hamstring 6 weeks Jason Johannisen Hamstring 8-10 weeks Ed Richards Calf Test Anthony Scott Knee Test Adam Treloar Calf 3 weeks Cody Weightman Knee 10 weeks Rhylee West Hamstring Test Updated: March 4, 2025

In the mix

It has been a brutal pre-season on the injury front at the kennel, but the Western Bulldogs are hoping to regain Dale, Richards and West for the round one clash against North Melbourne. All three will need to prove their fitness next week. Treloar has made strong progress recently and is pushing to be available earlier than first planned. Bontempelli won't be available until after Gather Round in a massive blow for the club. - Josh Gabelich