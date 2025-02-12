Nic Newman was initially ruled out for 2025 but is looking to get back on the park in the back end of the season

Nic Newman at Carlton training at Ikon Park on May 2, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

CARLTON defender Nic Newman is targeting a late-season return from his knee injury as he keeps alive the hope of playing this year.

Newman ruptured his patella tendon in his left knee in a training injury in January.

The Blues initially ruled him out of the 2025 season, but it is understood the important backman hasn't shut the door on returning in the back end of Carlton's campaign.

Nor too has Carlton, which hasn't placed Newman on its inactive list and will not have to put him there even if it signs another rookie in the pre-season supplemental selection period.

He has had surgery and is nearly a month on from the injury, but having seen Blues teammate Sam Docherty recover from a knee reconstruction in round one last year to feature in Carlton's finals series, the 32-year-old is pushing to be back before the end of the season.

Nic Newman at Carlton's official team photo day at Ikon Park on February 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Newman has become a critical part of Carlton's defence in recent seasons with his ball use and poise and he finished second in the John Nicholls Medal last year behind Brownlow Medal winner Patrick Cripps.

The former Swan and Alex Cincotta (hip) are the only major injury concerns for coach Michael Voss ahead of the pre-season games getting underway.