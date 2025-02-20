Leo Lombard will be sent for scans on his shoulder after coming off second best after a crunching bump on Levi Ashcroft

Leo Lombard leaves the field with an injured shoulder during the match sim between Gold Coast and Brisbane on February 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A SUSPECTED dislocated shoulder for Leo Lombard has soured an excellent night for Gold Coast at People First Stadium, as it defeated both Brisbane and Collingwood in a three-way match simulation hitout.

Lombard, the Academy graduate taken with pick No.9 in last year's AFL Draft, left the field in the final minute of play against the Lions, coming off second best after bumping Levi Ashcroft in mid-air.

The 18-year-old left the field in immense pain and will be scanned in the coming days.

"We don’t know the severity of it just yet … hopefully it's not too serious," stand-in coach Shaun Grigg said post-match.

"Fingers crossed it's not too bad and he’s back out there soon."

Young forwards Jed Walter (three goals) and Ethan Read (two goals) showed encouraging signs in a Suns outfit that got the better of a slightly weakened Brisbane team by 10 points and the Magpies by 18.

The younger Ashcroft was at the centre of a feisty pre-season edition of the QClash, copping the hit from Lombard after earlier being on the end of a Ben Long bump.

His first outing in Lions colours was prolific and puts him well in the frame for an Opening Round debut.

In the first of the three mini games – equivalent to a half of footy – Brisbane got the better of Collingwood by 13 points.

While midfield aces Nick Daicos, Lachie Neale and Matt Rowell all had big impacts across the night, young Brisbane forward Ty Gallop also turned heads with three goals.

Brisbane v Collingwood

BRISBANE looked anything but rusty in its first hitout since last season's premiership, taking care of a mixed Collingwood outfit by 13 points.

While it was no surprise to see Neale and Cam Rayner have big impacts, most eyes were on how the Lions forward line would look without retired Joe Daniher and injured Eric Hipwood (groin).

Sam Day started out of the goalsquare, halving most of his marking contests against Darcy Moore and chipping in with some ruck minutes, but it was youngster Gallop that caught the eye.

The Brisbane Academy graduate finished with two goals, the first coming after an excellent aerial contest and follow up at ground level.

The Lions kicked the game's first three goals as they moved the ball swiftly from one end to the other in transition.

Ryan Lester was excellent, Will Ashcroft did some nice things and Jaspa Fletcher looked even more assured on the wing entering his third season.

The Magpies – who split the experience and class between two teams that would play an hour apart – started slowly but looked more assured in the final 15 minutes to close the margin.

The younger Daicos was comfortably the best player on the ground, kicking a late goal from 45m to cap a huge performance.

Boom Port Adelaide recruit Dan Houston had a quiet first outing at half-back, while Harry Perryman, who headed south from Greater Western Sydney, played an entirely midfield role.

BRISBANE 3.3 5.9 (39)

COLLINGWOOD 0.2 4.2 (26)

GOALS

Brisbane: Gallop 2, Rayner, Neale, Cameron

Collingwood: Hoskin-Elliott, Schultz, Elliott, N.Daicos

Gold Coast v Brisbane

IT MIGHT have been pre-season, but most of this game had a home and away feel to it.

Brisbane kept much of its best team on the field for the first two thirds of the contest, but the fresh Suns were too much to handle.

Led by Rowell, who was incredible around the contest and dangerous when he went forward, Gold Coast came with an intensity not often seen at this time of the year.

Bailey Humphrey kicked a goal from outside 50m after getting on the end of a centre clearance, as just one highlight in an eye-catching performance.

Walter (two goals) was the dominant forward on the ground, flying for marks, crunching Ryan Lester as the veteran Lion drifted back with the flight of the ball, and competing hard at ground level.

Tempers frayed midway through the first period when Ben Long turned his shoulder into Levi Ashcroft after the Lions' father-son draftee had disposed of the ball.

Brisbane received the downfield free kick, resulting in a goal, while older brother Will and a number of teammates ran in to remonstrate with Long.

The younger Ashcroft – who seemed to be at the heart of most of the game's fiery moments – was then crunched in mid-air by Leo Lombard, with the young Sun coming off second best and clutching his right shoulder.

Lachie Weller excelled in his new wing role, John Noble had some nice moments in his club debut and Sam Collins was his usual stingy self.

Rayner again looked exceptional for Brisbane.

GOLD COAST 4.2 7.5 (47)

BRISBANE 2.0 6.1 (37)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Walter 2, Ainsworth, Gulbin, Humphrey, Rogers, Andrew

Brisbane: Rayner 2, Beecken, Bailey, Marshall, Gallop

Gold Coast v Collingwood

After having to wait an hour between games, the Magpies rolled out a completely new outfit to face the Suns and trailed from midway through the first period.

Ethan Read kicked two goals in quick succession and when Ben King slotted a free kick from close range, Gold Coast had built a healthy lead.

By the time the second half of this game rolled around, both teams had emptied the benches and were playing a good chunk of VFL talent.

With former skipper Jarrod Witts having a dislocated finger put back in place, Ned Moyle continued to show his value as a back-up ruckman, going forward to kick two goals.

GOLD COAST 6.0 8.2 (50)

COLLINGWOOD 3.1 5.2 (32)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Read 2, Swallow 2, Moyle 2, Walter, King

Collingwood: West 2, Bennetts, Mihocek, McCreery

Fantasy tempter

Fantasy coaches enjoyed the work of Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,131,000) last season as he hit his best numbers since 2017. He was at his best taking marks and demanding the ball. When Levi Ashcroft (MID, $328,000) was given his opportunity in the Lions' second match, he immediately got his hands on the ball. He should be high on your cash cow watchlist.

New recruit Harry Perryman (MID, $759,000) has an on-ball role as a key member of the Pies' centre bounces. Although playing as a defensive midfielder may cap his scoring, his tackling will be a bonus if he can still find the ball in transition. Fantasy Draft coaches should keep in mind Josh Daicos (MID, $973,000) should be a good chance to gain DEF status during the season.

Could Bailey Humphrey (FWD, $465,000) offer some late value in Fantasy Draft? With multiple centre-bounce attendances and hitting the scoreboard, he could be worth grabbing towards the end of your draft as a breakout contender.

Dayne Zorko in action during the match sim between Gold Coast and Brisbane on February 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Squads

GOLD COAST

1. Mac Andrew, 2. John Noble, 4. Jed Walter, 6. Alex Sexton, 7. Nicholas Holman, 8. Brayden Fiorini, 9. Ben Ainsworth, 12. Eliott Himmelberg, 14. Lachlan Weller, 15. Noah Anderson, 16. Thomas Berry, 18. Matthew Rowell, 19. Bailey Humphrey, 20. Ethan Read, 21. Ned Moyle, 22. Ben Long, 24. David Swallow, 25. Samuel Collins, 26. Will Graham, 27. Wil Powell, 28. Jarrod Witts, 29. Jake Rogers, 30. Leo Lombard, 31. Cooper Bell, 32. Bodhi Uwland, 33. Samuel Clohesy, 34. Ben King, 35. Connor Budarick, 36. Zac Evans, 37. Max Knobel, 38. Lloyd Johnston, 39. Lachlan Gulbin, 40. Joel Jeffrey, 41. Malcolm Rosas, 42. Asher Eastham, 44. Ben Jepson, 46. Caleb Graham, 50. Jy Farrar

Notable absentees: Daniel Rioli, Sam Flanders, Charlie Ballard, Touk Miller, Alex Davies, Sean Lemmens

BRISBANE

1. Kai Lohmann, 2. Deven Robertson, 3. Jaspa Fletcher, 4. Callum Ah Chee, 5. Josh Dunkley, 6. Hugh McCluggage, 7. Jarrod Berry, 8. Will Ashcroft, 9. Lachie Neale, 10. Levi Ashcroft, 13. Logan Morris, 14. Sam Day, 15. Dayne Zorko, 16. Cameron Rayner, 17. Luke Beecken, 20. Sam Marshall, 21. Zane Zakostelsky, 22. Ty Gallop, 23. Charlie Cameron, 24. Brandon Ryan, 26. Conor McKenna, 28. Will McLachlan, 29. James Tunstill, 31. Harris Andrews, 33. Zac Bailey, 34. Shadeau Brain, 35. Ryan Lester, 36. Reece Torrent, 38. Bruce Reville, 40. Jack Payne, 41. Darragh Joyce, 43. Noah Answerth, 44. Darcy Wilmot, 45. Darcy Craven, 46. Oscar McInerney, 50. Harry Arnold*

Notable absentees: Darcy Gardiner, Lincoln McCarthy, Tom Doedee, Keidean Coleman, Eric Hipwood, Darcy Fort, Brandon Starcevich

COLLINGWOOD

Squad to play Brisbane

Patrick Lipinski, Jamie Elliott, Josh Daicos, Lachie Schultz, Dan Houston, Daniel McStay, Harry Perryman, Darcy Cameron, Edward Allan, Jakob Ryan, Jack Crisp, Reef McInnes, Tim Membrey, Darcy Moore, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Nick Daicos, Oleg Markov, Jeremy Howe, William Hayes, Brady Grey (VFL-listed), Curtis Taylor (VFL-listed), Chad Mulvogue (VFL-listed)



Squad to play Gold Coast

Isaac Quaynor , Brayden Maynard, Scott Pendlebury, Wil Parker, Billy Frampton, Tew Jiath, Oscar Steene, Steele Sidebottom, Charlie West, Beau McCreery, Lachie Sullivan, Brody Mihocek, Charlie Dean, Ned Long, Angus Sievers (VFL-listed), Boston Dowling (VFL-listed), Max Mahoney (VFL-listed), Chad Mulvogue (VFL-listed), Harry Mahoney (VFL-listed), Josh Browne (VFL-listed), Josh Bennetts (VFL-listed)

Notable absentees: Jordan De Goey, Tom Mitchell, Harry DeMattia, Mason Cox, Harvey Harrison, Bobby Hill**, Ash Johnson**

* SSP trial players

** Played for Indigenous All Stars last week