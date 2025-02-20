Former West Coast premiership hero Adam Hunter was farewelled at a funeral service on Thursday

A hearse carrying Adam Hunter during the service. Picture: AFL Photos

HUNDREDS of mourners including former West Coast teammates have paid tribute to Adam Hunter at his funeral service in Western Australia on Thursday.

The 2006 premiership player died earlier this month in Bunbury, 175km south of Perth, at the age of 43.

Brownlow medallist Ben Cousins was among those in attendance, along with other former Eagles Andrew Embley, Ash Hansen, Drew Banfield and Nic Naitanui.

Hunter played 151 games for the Eagles over a decade-long AFL career from 2000-09, before injuries led to his premature retirement.

He kicked a career-best 29 goals in 2006, including a crucial major in the final stages of that year's epic one-point Grand Final win over Sydney.

John Worsfold, the man who coached Hunter for most of his career, remembered him as the ultimate team man willing to do anything for his mates.

John Worsfold speaks during Adam Hunter's funeral in Bunbury. Picture: AFL Photos

"He didn't seek accolades. He wanted to do what was right for our team," he said.

"We were extremely proud of having him as part of our football club. He played a massive part in what this club has achieved over its short history.

"Everyone loved 'Hunts', everyone enjoyed being around him."

Mourners carry Adam Hunter's casket during the funeral service. Picture: AFL Photos

Hunter's partner Latisha Yacoub, his mother Joanne Brown and former West Coast CEO Trevor Nisbett also spoke at the service.

Adam Hunter's partner Latisha Yacoub speaks during his funeral in Bunbury. Picture: AFL Photos

Hunter's casket was draped in flags of West Coast and South Bunbury, where he was playing up until his death.