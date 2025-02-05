FORMER West Coast defender Adam Hunter has died, aged 43.

Hunter played 151 games across 10 seasons for the Eagles, including the 2005 Grand Final loss to Sydney and the following year's premiership triumph against the Swans.

His last-quarter goal in the 2006 Grand Final, which came after Daniel Chick smothered Ryan O'Keefe's attempted kick out of the defence, was crucial to the Eagles' eventual one-point win.

He played his junior footy at South Bunbury in WA and was selected at No.29 in the 1999 AFL Draft by the Eagles. Hunter spent most of his career as a medium-sized defender but was notably used as a pinch-hitting forward in his prime, booting a career-high 29 goals in the Eagles' premiership year of 2006.

We are devastated by the loss of 2006 Premiership Eagle Adam Hunter.



Our thoughts are with his family, teammates and friends

Hunter's death comes the day after the AFL community was stunned by the tragic deaths of former Brisbane player and ex-Geelong recruiter Troy Selwood, and Essendon VFL coach Dale Tapping, who had also coached at Brisbane and Collingwood.

