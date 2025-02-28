The teams have been announced for Saturday's AAMI Community Series matches

Elijah Hewett, Ryan Burton and Jy Simpkin. Pictures: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne will be without two of its most experienced players for its AAMI Community Series clash against West Coast, while a West Coast young gun is sidelined.

Roos captain Jy Simpkin will miss the encounter at Hands Oval in Bunbury due to illness, while veteran Luke Parker has been rested.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS

It's a setback to Simpkin's preparations for the new season, with the 26-year-old a late withdrawal for the match simulation against Melbourne last week after winning the Polly Farmer Medal as best on ground in the Indigenous All Stars' victory over Fremantle.

The Roos are also without midfielder George Wardlaw (hamstring) and young forward Zane Duursma (quad).

Young Eagle Elijah Hewett will miss the clash due to soreness, while co-captain Oscar Allen is absent due to a family wedding.

Elijah Hewett kicks on goal during West Coast's match simulation against Richmond on February 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The injury-hit Saints are again without a huge group of players for their clash against Port Adelaide at RSEA Park.

Star forward Max King (knee), gun ruckman Rowan Marshall (pelvis) and two-time All-Australian Jack Sinclair (hamstring) are sidelined.

But they have regained Mason Wood, who has recovered from a quad injury.

Adding to the Power's injury concerns, defender Ryan Burton will miss as he manages groin soreness.

It adds to a growing list of worries for Port, with star midfielder Zak Butters (knee) to miss up to six weeks after undergoing minor knee surgery.

Zak Butters in action during the match simulation between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Mt Barker Summit Sport and Recreation Ground on February 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (back) and Esava Ratugolea (knee) are also absent.

In good news, ruck Ivan Soldo has been named for his first game of the pre-season.

St Kilda v Port Adelaide, RSEA Park, 3.10pm AEDT

ST KILDA

B: L.O'Connell, C.Wilkie, Z.Cordy

HB: R.Byrnes, N.Wanganeen-Milera, A.Hastie

C: M.Wood, J.Steele, B.Hill

HF: M.Owens, M.Hall, D.Wilson

F: J.Higgins, A.Caminiti, C.Sharman

Foll: H.Boyd, J.Macrae, H.Garcia

I/C: M.Windhager, T.Travaglia, L.Stocker, D.Butler, I.Keeler, H.Boxshall, A.McLennan, M.Heath

Emerg: Z.Jones, L.Collard, H.Clark, A.Schoenmaker

Notable absentees: Rowan Marshall, Jack Sinclair, Max King, Mattaes Phillipou, Jimmy Webster, Dougal Howard, Liam Henry, Paddy Dow

PORT ADELAIDE

B: La.Jones, A.Aliir, M.Bergman

HB: L.Evans, J.Finlayson, K.Farrell

C: J.Burgoyne, C.Rozee, J.Mead

HF: S.Powell-Pepper, M.Georgiades, W.Rioli

F: D.Byrne-Jones, J.Lukosius, J.Richards

Foll: J.Sweet, J.Horne-Francis, W.Drew

I/C: J.Berry, J.Sinn, O.Lord, W.Lorenz, T.Boak, R.Atkins, I.Soldo, O.Wines

Emerg: C.Moraes, D.Williams, J.McEntee, J.Whitlock

Notable absentees: Zak Butters, Todd Marshall, Esava Ratugolea, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Ryan Burton

West Coast v North Melbourne, Hands Oval, 3.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

B: T.Cole, H.Edwards, B.Hough

HB: L.Baker, J.McGovern, R.Ginbey

C: L.Duggan, T.Kelly, J.Hunt

HF: J.Cripps, J.Waterman, M.Owies

F: N.Long, A.Reid, L.Ryan

Foll: M.Flynn, J.Graham, H.Reid

I/C: T.Brockman, R.Maric, B.Allan, L.Grego, B.Williams, J.Williams, T.Dewar, J.Hutchinson

Emerg: J.Petruccelle, H.Johnston, C.Hall, J.Shanahan

Notable absentees: Elliot Yeo, Oscar Allen, Jack Petruccelle, Dom Sheed, Elijah Hewett

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: C.Comben, A.Corr, G.Logue

HB: B.Scott, C.Daniel, J.Archer

C: D.Tucker, T.Powell, C.McKercher

HF: H.Sheezel, N.Larkey, P.Curtis

F: R.Hansen Jr, J.Darling, C.Zurhaar

Foll: T.Xerri, L.Davies-Uniacke, W.Phillips

I/C: F.O'Sullivan, L.McDonald, D.Stephens, R.Hardeman, M.Bergman, T.Pink, J.Konstanty, B.Teakle



Emerg: T.Goad, F.Maley, E.Ford, K.Dawson

Notable absentees: Jy Simpkin, Luke Parker, George Wardlaw, Zac Fisher, Callum Coleman-Jones, Zane Duursma