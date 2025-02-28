NORTH Melbourne will be without two of its most experienced players for its AAMI Community Series clash against West Coast, while a West Coast young gun is sidelined.
Roos captain Jy Simpkin will miss the encounter at Hands Oval in Bunbury due to illness, while veteran Luke Parker has been rested.
It's a setback to Simpkin's preparations for the new season, with the 26-year-old a late withdrawal for the match simulation against Melbourne last week after winning the Polly Farmer Medal as best on ground in the Indigenous All Stars' victory over Fremantle.
The Roos are also without midfielder George Wardlaw (hamstring) and young forward Zane Duursma (quad).
Young Eagle Elijah Hewett will miss the clash due to soreness, while co-captain Oscar Allen is absent due to a family wedding.
The injury-hit Saints are again without a huge group of players for their clash against Port Adelaide at RSEA Park.
Star forward Max King (knee), gun ruckman Rowan Marshall (pelvis) and two-time All-Australian Jack Sinclair (hamstring) are sidelined.
But they have regained Mason Wood, who has recovered from a quad injury.
Adding to the Power's injury concerns, defender Ryan Burton will miss as he manages groin soreness.
It adds to a growing list of worries for Port, with star midfielder Zak Butters (knee) to miss up to six weeks after undergoing minor knee surgery.
Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (back) and Esava Ratugolea (knee) are also absent.
In good news, ruck Ivan Soldo has been named for his first game of the pre-season.
St Kilda v Port Adelaide, RSEA Park, 3.10pm AEDT
ST KILDA
B: L.O'Connell, C.Wilkie, Z.Cordy
HB: R.Byrnes, N.Wanganeen-Milera, A.Hastie
C: M.Wood, J.Steele, B.Hill
HF: M.Owens, M.Hall, D.Wilson
F: J.Higgins, A.Caminiti, C.Sharman
Foll: H.Boyd, J.Macrae, H.Garcia
I/C: M.Windhager, T.Travaglia, L.Stocker, D.Butler, I.Keeler, H.Boxshall, A.McLennan, M.Heath
Emerg: Z.Jones, L.Collard, H.Clark, A.Schoenmaker
Notable absentees: Rowan Marshall, Jack Sinclair, Max King, Mattaes Phillipou, Jimmy Webster, Dougal Howard, Liam Henry, Paddy Dow
PORT ADELAIDE
B: La.Jones, A.Aliir, M.Bergman
HB: L.Evans, J.Finlayson, K.Farrell
C: J.Burgoyne, C.Rozee, J.Mead
HF: S.Powell-Pepper, M.Georgiades, W.Rioli
F: D.Byrne-Jones, J.Lukosius, J.Richards
Foll: J.Sweet, J.Horne-Francis, W.Drew
I/C: J.Berry, J.Sinn, O.Lord, W.Lorenz, T.Boak, R.Atkins, I.Soldo, O.Wines
Emerg: C.Moraes, D.Williams, J.McEntee, J.Whitlock
Notable absentees: Zak Butters, Todd Marshall, Esava Ratugolea, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Ryan Burton
West Coast v North Melbourne, Hands Oval, 3.10pm AWST
WEST COAST
B: T.Cole, H.Edwards, B.Hough
HB: L.Baker, J.McGovern, R.Ginbey
C: L.Duggan, T.Kelly, J.Hunt
HF: J.Cripps, J.Waterman, M.Owies
F: N.Long, A.Reid, L.Ryan
Foll: M.Flynn, J.Graham, H.Reid
I/C: T.Brockman, R.Maric, B.Allan, L.Grego, B.Williams, J.Williams, T.Dewar, J.Hutchinson
Emerg: J.Petruccelle, H.Johnston, C.Hall, J.Shanahan
Notable absentees: Elliot Yeo, Oscar Allen, Jack Petruccelle, Dom Sheed, Elijah Hewett
NORTH MELBOURNE
B: C.Comben, A.Corr, G.Logue
HB: B.Scott, C.Daniel, J.Archer
C: D.Tucker, T.Powell, C.McKercher
HF: H.Sheezel, N.Larkey, P.Curtis
F: R.Hansen Jr, J.Darling, C.Zurhaar
Foll: T.Xerri, L.Davies-Uniacke, W.Phillips
I/C: F.O'Sullivan, L.McDonald, D.Stephens, R.Hardeman, M.Bergman, T.Pink, J.Konstanty, B.Teakle
Emerg: T.Goad, F.Maley, E.Ford, K.Dawson
Notable absentees: Jy Simpkin, Luke Parker, George Wardlaw, Zac Fisher, Callum Coleman-Jones, Zane Duursma