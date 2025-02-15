Take a look at some of the positional changes to watch for ahead of the 2025 season

Caleb Windsor, Jack Hutchinson and Dylan Shiel. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT'S that time of the year.

With the season fast approaching and match simulations now underway, teams are looking for any improvement they can find, and that can come with positional changes.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Dayne Zorko's permanent move to defence was a crucial switch that helped Brisbane win the premiership last year.

Sydney had plenty of success with Isaac Heeney spending more time in the middle, while Rory Lobb was a good contributor after turning into a defender at the Western Bulldogs.

Take a look at some of the positional changes to watch out for as the club v club match simulations ramp up this week ahead of the start of the season.

It's set to be a return to the past for Rory Laird at the Crows. The two-time All-Australian went from defence to becoming a ball-magnet, but is shifting to half-back again in 2025. Laird averaged 27.6 disposals, 5.7 tackles and five clearances last year, but with more players competing for midfield spots at Adelaide, the 31-year-old is set to spend more time in defence. Star forward Izak Rankine is eyeing more midfield minutes in 2025, too.

Rory Laird in action during Adelaide's clash against Sydney in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Unsurprisingly given they are the reigning premiers, don't expect too much tweaking at the Lions. Given the depth of their midfield, there is a chance livewire Zac Bailey spends more time rotating onto the wing, rather than into the middle, from half-forward, but Brisbane is largely settled heading into its premiership defence.

Zac Bailey celebrates Brisbane's win over Geelong in the 2024 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

The Blues are set to unleash one of their young guns off half-back in 2025. After making a fine start to his career on a wing, Ollie Hollands is set to get a chance to impress from defence this year. The absence of Nic Newman (knee) for most of the campaign is set to make the rebounding role from the Blues' defence even more important in 2025. Hollands averaged 14 disposals and 3.8 marks in 2024.

Ollie Hollands kicks the ball during Carlton's clash against St Kilda in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A forward to begin his AFL career – he kicked 13 goals in nine games last year – Reef McInnes has shifted into the Magpies' defence in 2025. McInnes had to wait until late October to sign a new deal with Collingwood and the 22-year-old, who stands at 194cm, may be ready to make an impact at the other end of the ground this season. Josh Daicos looks set to resume at half-back, while former Giant Harry Perryman has trained predominantly as a midfielder this pre-season after playing in defence at the Giants.

Reef McInnes handballs during a Collingwood training session on November 26, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Having struggled to stay fit in recent seasons, Dylan Shiel has been revitalised in a new role at half-back for the Bombers, who have a bit of a squeeze in their midfield. The speedy left-footer has impressed in the role this pre-season, complementing the likes of Mason Redman and Andrew McGrath, as the Bombers look for more bounce from their defence. Sam Draper has also been playing more time in forward 50 over summer, with Nick Bryan set to take on more of a role in the ruck this year.

Dylan Shiel in action at Essendon training on January 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Young forward Cooper Simpson has had limited chances at AFL level so far but he has impressed over summer and has even spent some time at centre bounces at training to go with his work in the front half. As ever, there's mystery around exactly what role Luke Jackson will play this year, even with Sean Darcy on the sidelines. The versatile big man has spent time in the ruck, on the ball and up forward over summer and looks set for another monster season.

Cooper Simpson kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The move of Sam De Koning from defence to the middle of the ground could continue this year, with the 23-year-old spending time training in the ruck over summer. Recruit Bailey Smith looks set for more midfield time having spent time on a wing and half-forward in the latter stages of his stint at the Western Bulldogs. Veteran Mark Blicavs has also trained in defence over summer, although his ability to play all over the ground is already well known.

GEELONG, AUSTRALIA - JULY 06: Sam De Koning of the Cats celebrates kicking a goal during the round 17 AFL match between Geelong Cats and Hawthorn Hawks at GMHBA Stadium, on July 06, 2024, in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images via AFL Photos)

It's not a hugely dramatic shift, but veteran Lachie Weller looks set to move to a wing after the Suns recruited Daniel Rioli and John Noble to boost their half-back stocks. Jy Farrar has also trained on a wing, while Gold Coast is keen to get Bailey Humphrey, the No.6 pick in 2022, more midfield minutes in 2025.

Lachie Weller celebrates kicking a goal with teammates during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at Engie Stadium in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Look out for "subtle changes" at the Giants, as coach Adam Kingsley told AFL.com.au earlier this month. Among those is a move for Jacob Wehr, who is shifting from wing to the defence after the departure of Harry Perryman to Collingwood in the off-season. Wehr played 11 games for GWS last year.

Jacob Wehr marks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against West Coast in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

As gun midfielder Will Day looks to add another string to his bow by spending some more time forward, plenty of eyes will be on James Sicily after the arrivals of Tom Barrass and Josh Battle. Sicily has already proven himself to be a good forward and could be used at that end of the ground, particularly early in the season with Mitch Lewis and Calsher Dear sidelined due to injury.

Will Day at Hawthorn training in September 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Caleb Windsor made his mark in his first season with the Demons, impressing on a wing after being taken with pick No.7 in the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft. But the young gun has been training at half-back for Melbourne this pre-season, with the Demons looking for the teenager to potentially add some pace to their defence.

Caleb Windsor in action during the R18 match between Melbourne and Essendon at the MCG on July 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Youngster Colby McKercher was a clear standout in his side's intraclub clash on Saturday morning, playing on a wing and across half-forward. The former No.2 pick was predominately stationed across half-back during an impressive debut season in 2024, but the Roos appear as though they will settle McKercher in a new forward-half role in his second campaign. Recruit Caleb Daniel played all over the ground last year in his final season at the Bulldogs, but appears to have settled in defence at the Roos, including taking the kick ins in match simulations at times.

Colby McKercher kicks during North Melbourne's training session at Arden Street Ground on December 9, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Jason Horne-Francis has been open about his hopes to spend more time on the ball this season, having rotated between forward and midfield last year. There's intrigue around the Power's talls at either end of the ground, with Esava Ratugolea training back over summer despite playing as a forward at the end of last year, while Jack Lukosius settling in the forward 50 having spent time in the backline in his final year at the Suns.

Jason Horne-Francis during the Port Adelaide's 2025 team photo day at Alberton Oval on January 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A rookie pick at the end of 2022, Seth Campbell made an impression playing mostly forward for the Tigers last year, kicking 10 goals in 21 games. But the 20-year-old has already been given some more responsibility this pre-season, spending time training with the midfield group in what could be a sign of things to come.

Seth Campbell in action during a Richmond training session on November 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ruck Rowan Marshall has spent some time forward in the pre-season, with SANFL recruit Harry Boyd filling the void in the middle of the ground. With Josh Battle moving to Hawthorn and Dougal Howard sidelined by injury, there's intrigue over St Kilda's tall defensive stocks and Anthony Caminiti could step into that role like he did last season. However, he could stay forward if Zaine Cordy and youngster Arie Schoenmaker come into the backline instead.

Anthony Caminiti kicks the ball during St Kilda's clash against Port Adelaide in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

As new coach Dean Cox searches for more flexibility at the Swans, Tom McCartin has switched from defence to the forward line this pre-season. With Logan McDonald set to miss the start of the season, McCartin could be called upon to have an impact inside 50 early in 2025. Joel Hamling, who is still yet to debut for the Swans, could come into the backline to cover McCartin's absence, while Sam Wicks has also been used in the back half during the pre-season.

Tom McCartin takes a mark during Sydney's match simulation on January 24, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Plenty of eyes have been on the Eagles under new coach Andrew McQualter. Jack Hutchinson, recruited as a forward in last year's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, has trained extensively in both wing and midfield roles this pre-season while Ryan Maric, who was also a forward, is in line for a move to defence.

Jamie Cripps and Jack Hutchinson celebrate a goal during the match between West Coast and Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Harvey Gallagher has impressed playing off half-back over the summer, reprising the role he played during his draft year for Bendigo. At the other end of the ground, Caleb Poulter has been playing forward having spent most of his career on a wing.