PRIZED recruit Shai Bolton has given Fremantle a glimpse of the polish he will bring to his new club in 2025, with the star forward booting two goals in a 19-point win against Melbourne on Sunday afternoon.

In a see-sawing pre-season clash that both teams will draw positives from, Bolton was dangerous in the front half and rotated through centre bounces in his first game in purple as the Dockers tuned up with a 16.13 (109) to 11.24 (90) win at Mandurah's Rushton Park.

Bolton's sidekick in attack was veteran forward Michael Walters, who booted an equal game-high three goals to cap an excellent training block, with the 34-year-old now firmly in the Dockers' round one mix.

In a strange game that saw the Demons dominate the midfield for long periods, Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver looked back to their best and combined for 20 clearances in an encouraging sign for the 2021 premiers.

Oliver was electric at times and looked in superb physical condition ahead of round one, booting three goals to go with 28 disposals, 11 clearances and nine inside 50s.

Petracca was straight into the action with the first clearance of the game and finished with a game-high 33 disposals in his first match since his life-threatening injuries in the King's Birthday clash last season.

The early signs were good for the Demons, who worked hard and forced turnovers, but they couldn't capitalise on the scoreboard and were soon swept aside by a much more adventurous Fremantle team.

The Dockers made their move in the second quarter, kicking five unanswered goals as hit teammates in the corridor and strung handball chains together to bust through the Demons' defence.

Walters provided the highlight when he was isolated against Christian Salem and tapped the ball to himself, turning his opponent inside out and snapping a classy goal.

Wingman Nathan O'Driscoll provided plenty of run and energy through the middle and was rewarded with a goal of his own close to half time as the Dockers built a 36-point lead at the main break.

Melbourne lifted in the midfield in the third quarter and used a 17-7 clearance advantage to peg the Dockers' lead back, kicking five goals for the quarter to Freo's three.

Both teams drew on their extended benches in through the final quarter as the intensity went out of the game, with star Demons forward Kysaiah Pickett getting his first taste late given he will miss the first three matches of the season through suspension.

New faces

Shai Bolton was recruited as the finishing touch to a talented young list, and his stoppage goal in the first quarter showed what he is capable of in the Freo forward line. The ex-Tiger combined with Luke Jackson to win the ball at a forward 50 stoppage, dancing around Harry Sharp and snapping a classy goal just as the quarter time siren sounded. Midfielder Murphy Reid continued to show he is a composed young player who can operate alongside Andrew Brayshaw and Caleb Serong. His clean hands and game sense could see him make an early debut. The Demons' own first-round draft picks, Harvey Langford and Xavier Lindsay, each had moments but were less prominent.

Round one chance

Mature-age recruit Aiden Johnson was impressive in the forward line for Melbourne, competing hard and getting rewarded with a late goal after some impressive body work. The Demons are already stretched in attack and could turn to Johnson as an option early in the season. For the Dockers, Nathan O'Driscoll looks to have cemented a spot given his valuable speed and attacking instincts. He played with confidence and made good things happen all day.

Medical room

Melbourne key forward Jacob van Rooyen came from the ground in the opening minute with a back spasm, forcing the young tall out of the game. The Demons were hopeful he would still be available for their round one clash against Greater Western Sydney. The Dockers were unscathed and removed some of their key players, including Josh Treacy, in the final quarter. Captain Alex Pearce (ankle) is confident he'll be fit for round one, with fellow backman Josh Draper (hamstring) facing a fitness test ahead of the season opener.

Fantasy watch

Almost half of Classic coaches have picked Demons midfielder Clayton Oliver (MID, $797,000) and he showed why with a dominant performance. He scored 112, a score boosted by three goals. Oliver spent time forward in a deep Demons midfield group. Max Gawn (RUC, $1,150,000) dominated with 117 while Christian Petracca (MID, $923,000) starred on return with 120. In his new midfield role, Ed Langdon (MID, $814,000) impressed on his way to 108, but he may have impacted Trent Rivers (DEF/MID, $841,000) as he scored 61. Rookie options Harvey Langford (MID, $325,000) and Xavier Lindsay (MID, $310,000) scored 39 and 50 respectively. Dockers defender Jordan Clark (DEF, $994,000) picked up where he left off with 108 and Caleb Serong (MID, $1,070,000) scored 88 in 59 per cent time on ground. Matthew Johnson (MID, $636,000) got his chance in the middle and posted 88. Murphy Reid (MID, $292,000) impressed midfield and forward to score 60, while Nathan O'Driscoll (MID, $441,000) recovered from a scoreless first quarter to post an impressive 87 on a wing and on the ball. - Dejan Kalinic

FREMANTLE 2.4 7.9 11.11 16.13 (109)

MELBOURNE 1.5 1.9 6.15 11.24 (90)

GOALS

Fremantle: Walters 3, Bolton 2, Treacy 2, Jackson 2, Voss 2, O'Driscoll 2, Brayshaw, Serong, Johnson,

Melbourne: Oliver 3, Turner 2, Fritsch, Gawn, Windsor, Sparrow, Sharp, Johnson

BEST

Fremantle: Brayshaw, O'Driscoll, Walters, Cox, Serong, Chapman, Jackson

Melbourne: Oliver, Petracca, Gawn, May, Sparrow, Langdon

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Melbourne: van Rooyen (back spasm)