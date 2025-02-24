The Traders have discussed the players they will be watching closely in the AAMI Community Series

Elijah Hewett, Harry Perryman and Izak Rankine. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE PRE-SEASON is well and truly ramping up.

The match simulations are behind us and things get a little more serious with the AAMI Community Series starting on Tuesday night.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

On their podcast reviewing the latest match sims, The Traders discussed one player from every practice match they will be keeping an eye on.

Who will lock themselves into our sides this week?

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Geelong v Essendon, Tuesday 7.20pm AEDT

Sam De Koning (DEF, $564,000)

The No.1 ruck role looks set to be the tall Cat's again at GMHBA Stadium. De Koning looms as an option in defence for Fantasy Classic teams, particularly with few rookies presenting in the backline. Rhys Stanley has only been named as an emergency against the Bombers and Toby Conway is injured, so a good performance and a good score will lock De Koning into many teams. Don't forget coaches will get another look in Opening Round, too.

Sam De Koning poses for a photo during Geelong's official team photo day on February 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond v Collingwood, Wednesday 7.10pm AEDT

Harry Perryman (DEF, $759,000)

The role was there for the new Pie in the match simulations so all eyes will be on whether that's the case again on Wednesday night. Perryman looked like he was playing as a full-time midfielder and could be hard to overlook at his price if that is the case again.

Harry Perryman tackles Hugh McCluggage during Collingwood's match simulation against Brisbane on February 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs, Thursday 5.20pm AEDT

Ryley Sanders (MID/FWD, $656,000)

The role was definitely there for Sanders in the match simulation, but that was without Marcus Bontempelli, Tom Liberatore and Adam Treloar. The former two are expected to be there on Thursday, while the latter will miss the start of the season. Will Sanders get his chance again? Don't forget The Traders will be producing a live radio call with a Fantasy focus that you can catch on AFL.com.au.

Ryley Sanders handballs during the Western Bulldogs' match simulation against Essendon on February 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane v Adelaide, Thursday 7.10pm AEST

Izak Rankine (FWD, $819,000)

The star Crow missed the match sim, so this is a better chance to see both his role and Adelaide's midfield mix. How much, if at all, will he impact James Peatling (MID, $634,000) and Jordan Dawson (MID, $1,080,000)?

Izak Rankine celebrates a goal with Brodie Smith during the R8 match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on May 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney v Carlton, Friday 5.20pm AEDT

Ollie Hollands (MID, $640,000)

The new half-back role is real, but there's nothing like seeing it again and hopefully with an official, and strong, score to go with it. Hollands shapes as a value option who will also get DPP.

Ollie Hollands celebrates a goal for Carlton against Geelong in R15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast v Sydney, Friday 7.10pm AEST

Callum Mills (DEF, $759,000)

Will we see the Swans captain? Mills missed the match sim as he deals with plantar fasciitis. He has been locked into plenty of teams this pre-season and while he could still feature in Opening Round, another absence would raise concerns.

Callum Mills warms up ahead of the R22 match between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG on August 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda v Port Adelaide, Saturday 3.10pm AEDT

Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $421,000)

The Saints are still set to be without a host of guns, likely giving Garcia another chance to shine. His Fantasy game is strong so if he can deliver as a midfielder again, he presents as a great on-field option in the forward line.

Hugo Garcia in action during St Kilda's clash against Carlton in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast v North Melbourne, Saturday 3.10pm AWST

Elijah Hewett (MID/FWD, $332,000)

The Eagles young gun has been locked in teams for months, but more proof may be needed of both his job security and his scoring ability, particularly given the number of rookies on offer in the forward line. Hewett is all class but there is some competition for spots at West Coast, particularly in the middle.

Learn More 00:36

Fremantle v Melbourne, Sunday 3.10pm AWST

Nathan O'Driscoll (MID, $441,000)

Can the Dockers wing do it again? Well, we don't expect a repeat of the 107 (from 66 per cent time on ground) he scored against the Indigenous All Stars, but O'Driscoll is well and truly on the radar of coaches and another big score would seal his spot in many teams.