Lachie Neale in action during Brisbane's preliminary final against Geelong on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL will continue to monitor the forecast weather in Brisbane ahead of Thursday night's season opener at the Gabba, with Tropical Cyclone Alfred predicted to hit Queensland's south-east coast this week.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology was forecasting between 7-60mm of rain in Brisbane on Thursday, with a cyclone "possible".

"Destructive wind gusts exceeding 130 km/h possible depending on movement and development of Tropical Cyclone Alfred," the BOM's forecast read.

The forecast at midday on Sunday was for 4-40mm of rain, with the Category 2 storm having weakened and moved east on Saturday night.

A general view of the Gabba during the 2023 preliminary final between Brisbane and Carlton. Picture: AFL Photos

With the match still four days away, there is time for the storm to weaken and the League says it will monitor the forecast during the week.

"We will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days and be in step with Government advice," an AFL spokesperson said.

As of Sunday morning, Tropical Cyclone Alfred was east of Rockhampton. The BOM is forecasting it will weaken further and move east on Sunday night before moving back towards the coast from Tuesday.

The Lions are scheduled to unveil their premiership flag against Geelong on Thursday night ahead of a rematch of last year's memorable preliminary final.

Meanwhile, midfielder Josh Dunkley is confident his side can continue the brave approach that took the Lions to a breakthrough Grand Final win in 2024.

"Mentality is a choice and we have a choice," he said on Sunday after training.

"The last few years we've been a really good side, so there's no reason why this year the mentality changes, just because we won a premiership.

"It's all about the present and being in the right frame of mind.

"And we've preached the right message to the boys this year and are not looking any further than this week.

"If you think that it's easy, then it won't happen."

Josh Dunkley celebrates Brisbane's win over Geelong in the 2024 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

Closely beaten in the 2023 decider, the Lions aim to snap the modern trend that has seen premiers struggle to back up.

Collingwood last year became the fourth reigning premiers to miss the finals in the past eight seasons, with Richmond's three-peat in between the outlier and Dunkley's Western Bulldogs kickstarting the pattern in 2017.

"That was a long time ago, my second season," he said on Sunday of the Bulldogs' 2016 crown.

"We have talked about it, knowing a few sides have been through it.

"But it's just on us. It's our responsibility; everyone here at the club wants to get to where we got to last year again and that starts this week."

Harris Andrews trained fully after missing Thursday's pre-season game due to illness, while Lachie Neale, Jack Payne, Eric Hipwood, Callum Ah Chee, Hugh McCluggage and Lincoln McCarthy were on light duties but are expected to train in Tuesday's main session.

Defender Brandon Starcevich (concussion) is the only confirmed non-starter on Thursday from those not already on the long-term injury list, with draftee Levi Ashcroft firming for his AFL debut.

