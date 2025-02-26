The Pies have crushed the Tigers as Nick Daicos starred once more

Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's AAMI Community Series clash against Richmond on February 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD superstar Nick Daicos showed no signs of being slowed down by an off-season foot injury, putting any ill effects behind him to dominate in an AAMI Community Series slogging over Richmond.

Daicos, who saw his summer preparations delayed by plantar fasciitis, was at his scintillating best as the Pies ran up a cricket score against a rebuilding Tigers outfit to win 21.6 (132) to 6.13 (49) at Ikon Park on Wednesday night.

TIGERS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

The prolific spearhead racked up 32 disposals, eight tackles, six clearances, 11 score involvements and four goal assists while playing in just over a half, giving fans a tantalising taste of his next evolution at AFL level.

Despite the lofty numbers, Daicos came to the bench midway through the third quarter and immediately took his boots off, signalling the end of his night and another ticked box ahead of an Opening Round clash with Greater Western Sydney in 11 days' time.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 05:16 AAMI full post-match: Magpies Watch Collingwood’s press conference after their practice match against Richmond

03:29 AAMI full post-match: Tigers Watch Richmond’s press conference after their practice match against Collingwood

06:57 AAMI Match Highlights: Richmond v Collingwood The Tigers and Magpies clash in the AAMI Community Series

01:09 Membrey the hot hand in promising sign for Pies Tim Membrey looked right at home booting four majors in Collingwood’s dominant victory over Richmond in the AAMI Community Series

00:54 Mihocek soccers through brace with quick thinking Brody Mihocek scores two with a nod to the round-ball game either side of the main break

00:48 Mansell's mesmerising mark sparks life for Tigers Rhyan Mansell takes a February flight on the shoulders of Dan Houston before converting

00:38 No problem for Houston from beyond the arc Collingwood recruit Dan Houston pins the ears back from outside 50 to warm Pies fans’ hearts

00:38 Membrey wastes no time snapping first goal for Pies Tim Membrey swivels onto his trusty right to open his account in new colours

It was a night where all of Craig McRae's shiny new Collingwood toys delivered exactly what Pies fans would have wanted to see, with the club's key trio of recruits all impacting and its positional changes paying dividends.

Dan Houston (22 disposals, seven marks) was classy in the backline and kicked a long-range bomb, Harry Perryman (20 disposals, one goal) played the whole game as a centre-bounce midfielder and looked accomplished in the role, while Tim Membrey (11 disposals, four goals) was a dangerous presence in attack.

Learn More 06:57

Steele Sidebottom (22 disposals, one goal) played as a purely inside midfielder, starting the majority of centre bounces and proving very influential, while Josh Daicos (27 disposals, seven marks) provided plenty of run from half-back and also impacted on the scoreboard.

Collingwood also found potency from its forward line group as Brody Mihocek, Membrey, Bobby Hill, Dan McStay and Jamie Elliott combined for 16 of the side's 21 goals in a clinically efficient attacking display.

Learn More 01:09

While the scoreboard didn't flatter Richmond, a baby-faced Tigers side still showed glimpses of promise amid the Collingwood onslaught. In fact, to half-time, Adem Yze's side had more inside 50s and the same amount of scoring shots, yet trailed by 45 points.

It was the lack of forward-half class at one end, and the distinct absence of any senior bodies at the other, that ultimately cost Richmond despite a night of industry and flashes of hope.

As expected, it was otherwise the club's experienced players that did prove the best contributors with Jacob Hopper (31 disposals, one goal), Kamdyn McIntosh (30 disposals, one goal) and Jayden Short (25 disposals, six marks) all among the side's big ball-winners.

Learn More 00:48

New faces

Collingwood saw exactly what its three prized recruits could do. Harry Perryman looked at home in an inside midfield role, Dan Houston was classy and prolific behind the ball, while Tim Membrey added some potency inside 50. Richmond gave four of its key-position recruits limited minutes. Harry Armstrong played the first half in attack, while Luke Trainor, Liam Fawcett and Tom Sims all came on after half-time.

Learn More 00:38

Round one chance

Richmond youngster Jacob Blight competed hard and did some nice things behind the ball. He looks certain to add to his three senior games from last season. Young forward Jacob Bauer, with just seven senior appearances to his name, was also dangerous in attack. He demonstrated a nice leap on several occasions and finished with two goals.

Medical room

Richmond hopes Tom Lynch (concussion) will meet Carlton in round one, while Sam Lalor (jaw) also remains in the frame. Josh Smillie (hamstring) is unlikely to feature, while Dion Prestia (Achilles) won't play in the early stages of the season. Noah Balta (suspension) is unavailable until round five. Collingwood is confident Brayden Maynard (foot) will be fit for Opening Round in just 11 days' time, but Jordan De Goey (knee) is now considered unlikely to make it in time.

Fantasy watch

It was the Nick Daicos (MID, $1,074,000) show as the Pies superstar dominated with 127 points in just 59 per cent time on ground. About 27 per cent of Classic coaches are unfazed about his early bye and his performances this pre-season have shown he is set for another big year. New teammate Harry Perryman (DEF, $759,000) enjoyed a midfield role again for 99 points, while Josh Daicos (MID, $973,000) is settled at half-back and scored 120. Patrick Lipinski (MID/FWD, $705,000) top scored with a huge 141 that included 14 marks, but it's worth noting the Tigers are set to be an easy team to score against in 2025. Reef McInnes (FWD, $324,000) appears to be in the Pies' best side as a defender, but struggled to get involved, scoring 51. A potentially under-priced option in defence, Jayden Short (DEF, $825,000) was busy and scored 88, with 74 of those coming in the first half. – Dejan Kalinic

RICHMOND 1.7 4.10 5.10 6.13 (49)

COLLINGWOOD 6.0 13.1 19.1 21.6 (132)

GOALS

Richmond: Bauer 2, Mansell, Ross, McIntosh, Hopper

Collingwood: Mihocek 4, Membrey 4, Hill 4, McStay 2, Elliott 2, Houston, J.Daicos, Perryman, Sidebottom, Cameron

BEST

Richmond: McIntosh, Hopper, Ross, Nankervis, Short

Collingwood: N.Daicos, Lipinski, J.Daicos, Hill, Perryman, Membrey, Houston

INJURIES

Richmond: Nil

Collingwood: Nil