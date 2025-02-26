The Dockers will be without Hayden Young to begin their 2025 season

Hayden Young during the round 24 match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, August 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE star Hayden Young has suffered a repeat hamstring injury and will miss the Dockers' season-opener against Geelong.

Young, who suffered a low-grade hamstring injury earlier this month, was set back further after a repeat incident while training on Saturday.

The 23-year-old did not take part in the Dockers' intraclub match the following day and has now been ruled out for the AAMI Community Series clash against Melbourne and the season-opener against the Cats.

"Scans have revealed a minor re-strain of his previous injury, unfortunately this will rule Hayden out of round one," executive general manager of football Joe Brierty said.

"We are still finalising timelines and we will be able to see how he progresses over the next fortnight.

"We expect to see Hayden returning in the early rounds of the season."

It has been an interrupted pre-season for Young, who suffered a pre-Christmas knock to the fibula he fractured in last year's final round, escaping with bone bruising.

The skilful and tall midfielder became the longest contracted player in the AFL in December when he signed a deal through to the end of 2033.

The Dockers' midfield will already be without No.1 ruckman Sean Darcy when their season launches on March 15, potentially opening the door for back-up Liam Reidy.

Young's absence could create room for gun draftee Murphy Reid, whose impact at centre bounces made him a star in the Dockers' final intraclub last Sunday.

Murphy Reid during Fremantle's intraclub on February 7, 2025. Picture: Fremantle FC

Meanwhile, scans for tall defender Josh Draper have revealed a low-grade hamstring injury that will rule him out of the Dees clash on Sunday, with the 21-year-old to be tested ahead of round one.

Captain Alex Pearce will undergo a fitness test ahead of Sunday's final tune-up as he returns from an ankle injury.