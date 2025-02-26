Brayden Maynard is expected to be ready for the Pies' Opening Round meeting with the Giants

Brayden Maynard kicks the ball during Collingwood's clash against Hawthorn in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD is confident Brayden Maynard will be fit to face Greater Western Sydney in Opening Round in 11 days' time, though Jordan De Goey remains unlikely to make the start of the season.

Maynard has battled plantar fasciitis across the summer and was absent from the team's 83-point victory over Richmond in the AAMI Community Series on Wednesday night as he continues to rehab the foot issue.

However, speaking after the Pies' comfortable victory, assistant coach Jordan Roughead said the club's decision to sideline Maynard was all part of the planning to get him fit and firing to meet the Giants the following weekend.

"We expect Brayden to play," Roughead said.

"He had a bit of soreness through his foot after the game last weekend and we just wanted to really make sure that we set him up to have a really strong season. This was the right selection for this week."

De Goey was also absent throughout Collingwood's pre-season fixtures as he battles bone bruising from a recent knock to his knee, with the explosive midfielder to go through a training session on Thursday to prove his fitness.

"Jordy's certainly pushing for it," Roughead said.

"He's one that we just need to make sure we get his loads to the right level and inject him at the right time. We want to set him up to have a really strong season, so we're not going to prioritise Opening Round over the rest of the year.

"We're just going to make sure we find the right balance with him."

Richmond could also be boosted by some reinforcements ahead of its round one clash against Carlton at the MCG, with No.1 pick Sam Lalor staking his claim to return following a head injury sustained last week.

Lalor is going through the concussion protocols, while recovering from a hairline fracture to his jaw after a big knock against West Coast in a scratch match, with Tigers assistant Chris Newman confident he will make it back in time.

"He'll obviously go through all the protocols he needs and we'll give him the best chance," Newman said. "I'm sure the doctors and the medical staff are giving him every chance."

Richmond will be further boosted by the return of veteran key forward Tom Lynch, who declared himself a certainty to take on Carlton on March 13 as he battles ongoing concussion symptoms following a head knock at training late last month.

"He's a great leader around the club," Newman said.

"We know about his AFL ability. He provides a really strong contest for us, but more importantly he provides some experience in our front end. We're really young in our front end at the moment.

"The great thing with Tom is he'll be able to come in and impact straightaway and also provide some really strong guidance for our young boys."