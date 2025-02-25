Essendon's top draft pick Isaac Kako booted four goals and Nate Caddy three as the Bombers beat Geelong to open the AAMI Community Series

Isaac Kako (left) and Xavier Duursma celebrate a goal during the AAMI Community Series match between Essendon and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on February 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

YOU COME for a glimpse of the future in February. And that is exactly what we got on Tuesday night at GMHBA Stadium when the Isaac Kako/ Nate Caddy Show turned up in Geelong, combining for seven entertaining goals in Essendon's AAMI Community Series 21-point win over the Cats.

After being selected with pick No.13 in last November's Telstra AFL Draft, Kako put the icing on the cake of an impressive maiden pre-season, kicking four clever goals – he could have had a fifth if not for a Sam Draper soccer on the line in the dying seconds – from 14 disposals in the 17.2 (104) to 12.11 (83) win.

The Next Generation Academy graduate kicked all four in different ways that will be worth spending the time watching on replay if you missed them live, not just booking his Opening Round spot against Gold Coast next Saturday, but cementing his status as a Rising Star contender in 2025.

Caddy spent the first quarter warming up around the boundary of the vacant Players Stand alongside Nick Bryan, before Brad Scott activated him at quarter-time and the former first-round pick showed the progress he has made this summer.

The 19-year-old quickly slotted two goals in the second quarter, then added another after half-time in an eye-catching performance from the young gun with the peroxide blond hair who should start the year as the key target in attack for the Bombers.

Reading too much into pre-season form is fraught with danger, but after losing six of their final seven games of 2024 to drift from inside the top four to finish 11th, the Bombers made a fast start down the highway on the back of a midfield domination by Zach Merrett, Jye Caldwell and Elijah Tsatas. They moved the ball quickly and slickly by hand between the arcs, registering 13 more handballs to kicks in a first term where Essendon's speed stood out.

After playing nine VFL games around his first AFL appearance of 2024, Dylan Shiel breathed life into his career in the final two months of last season. But after a full pre-season training across half-back, the soon-to-be 32-year-old has discovered a new lease on life in defence, collecting 25 disposals.

CATS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

Former pick No.5 Tstatas amassed 31 disposals – equal most on the ground – 10 clearances and 15 contested possessions as he hunts his first senior appearance since round 14 last year.

On the eve of his 15th season at the helm, Geelong senior coach Chris Scott wouldn't have too many concerns ahead of next Thursday night's season-opener against reigning premier Brisbane at the Gabba.

Gryan Miers is yet to be included in the All-Australian squad, let alone the team, but the 25-year-old has looked even more damaging across his first two appearances of 2025, after two dazzling seasons in 2023 and 2024, finding 30 touches on Tuesday night, including eight score involvements in a standout display.

Geelong has had the full summer to prepare for life without five-time All-Australian Tom Hawkins and might use Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield deep inside 50 more often in 2025.

Shannon Neale kicked 23 goals from 15 games last year and looks ready to play a more significant role after kicking two. Jeremy Cameron kicked two in a minute in the second quarter, including a signature snap set shot from 45m out on the boundary.

New faces

It was all about Isaac Kako on Tuesday night. Four goals in a stunning performance that launches him into a debut season where he will be one of the leading contenders for the Rising Star award. SSP signing Jaxon Prior played across half-back and will be around the mark in round one. No Bailey Smith on Tuesday night due to knee soreness. Jack Martin got through another VFL hitout earlier in the day.

Round one chances

Connor O'Sullivan has made plenty of progress across his second summer at Kardinia Park and is in contention to face Brisbane next Thursday night after more eye-catching moments against Essendon. Mitch Knevitt could also be rewarded for a huge summer after collecting plenty of the ball at GMHBA Stadium. Kako is a lock, while Elijah Tsatas finished with 31 touches and 10 clearances as he hunts his first game since round 13 last season. Zach Reid banked a full game in a positive sign for the former top-10 pick.

Connor O'Sullivan in action during the AAMI Community Series match between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium on February 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Medical room

No fresh injuries for either side. Bailey Smith was managed after pulling up from his return game with knee soreness. Mason Redman was also managed after copping a knock against the Western Bulldogs in the first practice match. Both are expected to be available next week in Opening Round. Darcy Parish has been battling a back injury and is facing a delayed start to the year. Cam Guthrie (Achilles) and Shaun Mannagh (back) will miss the start of the season.

Fantasy watch

The first quarter was all about Dylan Shiel (MID, $769,000) as he scored 43 Fantasy points in his new role off half-back and finished with 102. If Ben Hobbs (FWD, $498,000) was guaranteed a midfield role, he'd be a lock. He more than doubled his breakeven with a score of 116 as the Dons' top scorer. Don't forget to lock Zach Reid (DEF, $230,000) on your bench. His 75-point performance would see his price shoot up pretty quickly. As will Isaac Kako (MID/FWD, $304,000). He's not going to kick four goals every week, but it won't be without trying. If he has a similar Opening Round score, he will be worth starting with. For the Cats, Sam De Koning (DEF, $564,000) was the key player on the watchlist. His 54-point game was a little disappointing as he only attended half of Geelong's ruck contests. Twenty-two disposals and 74 Fantasy points for Mitch Knevitt (MID, $431,000) keeps him on the radar with his high centre-bounce usage. - Warnie from the Traders

GEELONG 2.3 8.4 10.7 12.11 (83)

ESSENDON 5.0 8.1 11.2 17.2 (104)

GOALS

Geelong: Cameron 2, Stengle 2, Neale 2, Henry, Dangerfield, Blicavs, Bowes, Miers, Clohesy

Essendon: Kako 4, Caddy 3, Martin 2, Perkins 2, Durham 2, Gresham 2, Bryan, Draper

BEST

Geelong: Miers, Cameron, J.Henry, Knevitt, Holmes, Bowes

Essendon: Kako, Tsatas, Shiel, Caddy, Jones, Merrett, McGrath

INJURIES

Geelong: Nil

Essendon: Nil

Crowd: 11, 626 at GMHBA Stadium