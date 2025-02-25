Former Bulldog Bailey Smith will run out in Geelong colours for the first time in Opening Round

Bailey Smith kicks during the match simulation between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium on February 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GEELONG recruit Bailey Smith will play his first game for the Cats in next Thursday night's Opening Round fixture against Brisbane at the Gabba, despite sitting out the AAMI Community Series due to knee soreness.

The 24-year-old starred in his first game at any level in 547 days last Monday in a match sim against Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, after missing all of 2024 due to a knee reconstruction before seeking a trade down the highway from the Western Bulldogs.

CATS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

"He will definitely play," Geelong assistant coach Steven King said on Tuesday night after the AAMI Community Series loss to Essendon.

"He tweaked his knee a little bit, but it was very minor. He was sitting up there tonight going 'I could have played'.

Learn More 06:57

"We just thought he has missed so much footy, got through really well against Hawthorn last week. Let's just give him two or three really good sessions ahead of Brisbane, so he will definitely play."

Geelong's other off-season acquisition – Jack Martin – banked more minutes in the VFL curtain-raiser against Essendon to put his hand up for selection.

Learn More 26:39

The 30-year-old joined a third club as a delisted free agent in November after being restricted to just three games due to injuries in his final season at Princes Park.

King said Martin is pushing to be picked in Opening Round but the Cats are determined to set the West Australian up to succeed this year after being limited to 54 games in his five seasons at Carlton.

"He is very close," King said.

Learn More 07:32

"You see what he does at training and in glimpses at the moment and it is high class. He is a very talented player, he is hard, he is smart.

"We want to get him in the team, but we want him to be there when the whips are cracking at the right time of the year.

"We'll make sure we don't set Jack up to come in and just have an impact for a week; we want it to be sustained. We're not going to be rushed just because it is Opening Round or round one. He is building really nicely."