Bailey Smith kicks during the match simulation between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium on February 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GEELONG recruit Bailey Smith will play his first game for the Cats in next Thursday night's Opening Round fixture against Brisbane at the Gabba, despite sitting out the AAMI Community Series due to knee soreness. 

The 24-year-old starred in his first game at any level in 547 days last Monday in a match sim against Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, after missing all of 2024 due to a knee reconstruction before seeking a trade down the highway from the Western Bulldogs.

CATS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

"He will definitely play," Geelong assistant coach Steven King said on Tuesday night after the AAMI Community Series loss to Essendon.

"He tweaked his knee a little bit, but it was very minor. He was sitting up there tonight going 'I could have played'. 

06:57

AAMI Match Highlights: Geelong v Essendon

The Cats and Bombers clash in the AAMI Community Series

"We just thought he has missed so much footy, got through really well against Hawthorn last week. Let's just give him two or three really good sessions ahead of Brisbane, so he will definitely play."

Geelong's other off-season acquisition – Jack Martin – banked more minutes in the VFL curtain-raiser against Essendon to put his hand up for selection. 

26:39

'Exciting' Dees vision, star Cat to hit new heights, Dogs worries

Xander McGuire and Kate McCarthy bring you The Round So Far in a special edition look at the burning questions and predictions from pre-season to date

The 30-year-old joined a third club as a delisted free agent in November after being restricted to just three games due to injuries in his final season at Princes Park. 

King said Martin is pushing to be picked in Opening Round but the Cats are determined to set the West Australian up to succeed this year after being limited to 54 games in his five seasons at Carlton. 

"He is very close," King said. 

07:32

AAMI full post-match: Cats

Watch Geelong’s press conference after their practice match against Essendon

"You see what he does at training and in glimpses at the moment and it is high class. He is a very talented player, he is hard, he is smart. 

"We want to get him in the team, but we want him to be there when the whips are cracking at the right time of the year. 

"We'll make sure we don't set Jack up to come in and just have an impact for a week; we want it to be sustained. We're not going to be rushed just because it is Opening Round or round one. He is building really nicely."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 08:09

    AAMI full post-match: Bombers

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after their practice match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 07:32

    AAMI full post-match: Cats

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after their practice match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 02:21

    The Kako show did not disappoint

    Isaac Kako steals the spotlight with a stunning four-goal display to get Essendon fans buzzing

    AFL
  • 06:57

    AAMI Match Highlights: Geelong v Essendon

    The Cats and Bombers clash in the AAMI Community Series

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Scintillating Stengle always finds the goals

    Tyson Stengle pounces on a slick assist from teammate Jhye Clark to slot a superb major

    AFL
  • 00:52

    ‘Too good for February’: Jezza making it look easy

    Jeremy Cameron showcases his typical class with a brilliant boundary finish, followed by a strong mark and goal moments later

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Kako catches the eye early to excite Dons fans

    A lively Isaac Kako impresses in the first term with a neat assist and classy finish

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Martin making magic up forward once again

    Crafty Bomber Nic Martin starts the contest brightly with two goals after being tipped for a more attacking role this season

    AFL