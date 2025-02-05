But Darcy Parish and Sam Durham are expected to be fine to play in the season-opener against Gold Coast

Darcy Parish in action during the R22 match between Essendon and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on August 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ESSENDON midfield pair Darcy Parish and Sam Durham are expected to miss the Bombers' first practice game against the Western Bulldogs next week as they manage injury complaints.

Parish has been working through a back issue since December that has restricted him from participating in the club's main match simulations so far this year.

The All-Australian midfielder is set to sit out Essendon's unofficial match simulation against the Bulldogs at Mission Whitten Oval on Saturday, February 15, but the Bombers anticipate he will face Geelong for the AAMI Community Series on February 25.

Essendon starts its season earlier this year in its Opening Round clash with Gold Coast on March 8, with the Bombers "very confident" Parish will be ready to go against the Suns as they take a no-risk approach with the 27-year-old.

"He's had ongoing back stiffness that he's been unable to shake until the last couple of weeks," Essendon football performance manager Dan McPherson told AFL.com.au.

Darcy Parish at Essendon training at The Hangar on January 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's been frustrating. He had a pretty good patch when we first got back but just prior to Christmas and coming out of it he's been unable to shake a bit of stiffness. He's coming out of it and progressing really well now and he'll be ready to integrate pretty quickly over the next week or two.

"He probably won't (play against the Bulldogs). But he's a pretty good chance at this point, if he doesn't have any more hiccups, to play Geelong. We're very confident he'll be right for the start [against Gold Coast]."

Durham sat out the Bombers' match simulation last weekend with rib soreness after a recent training collision. The Bombers are being extra careful with the emerging midfield star and in season he would not be missing any games.

"He's just sore, he got a whack a couple of weeks ago. If we were in season he'd be playing, he's a pretty tough bugger," McPherson said.

Sam Durham at Essendon's official team photo day at The Hangar on February 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's had an outstanding pre-season and come back in great shape. He didn't miss a beat the whole way up until a couple of weeks ago. In terms of the work he's got under his belt he's in great shape and there's no point taking a risk with him.

"He probably won't play against the Dogs either but we expect him to play against the Cats and be good to go from there. He's a pretty important player for us and he's in great shape so there's not a conditioning issue or anything with him."

Harrison Jones will have to get through training next week after a recent scare with his ankle but would be locked in for the Cats the following week if he doesn't face the Western Bulldogs, while key defender Ben McKay (ankle) has returned to near full training but is unlikely to face the Dogs.