Liam O'Connell celebrates a goal with Jack Macrae during the match simulation between St Kilda and Carlton at Ikon Park on February 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IRISH winger Liam O'Connell has bolted into surprise contention for St Kilda's round one side, with the athletic youngster impressing in the team's pre-season scratch match victory over Carlton on Saturday morning.

O'Connell looked natural having started on a wing, kicking two goals in a standout display that could have the County Cork prospect angling for a spot in Ross Lyon's plans ahead of the club's season-opener against Adelaide.

A new-look Saints side also handed extended midfield opportunities to both Hugo Garcia and Hugh Boxshall, with both taking their chance to help spearhead a relatively scrappy 10.9 (69) to 8.10 (58) victory at Ikon Park.

Garcia was close to best-on-ground for St Kilda in sweltering 36-degree temperatures, forming a key part in a midfield group stacked with fresh faces alongside draftee Boxshall, rookie recruit Harry Boyd and trade arrival Jack Macrae.

A depleted St Kilda, missing as many as 10 senior regulars due to injury, also saw glimpses from Angus Hastie and Max Hall before its No.8 pick Tobie Travaglia kicked a stellar sealing goal from beyond 50m late in the match to secure victory.

Carlton will be sweating over a knee injury to its No.3 pick Jagga Smith, who had flashed his talent across half-forward before departing the match at three-quarter time after limping from the field.

"He was exciting. He's had a great pre-season and he's worked really well with the midfield group. He got a knock to his knee late, so we kept him off as a precaution. It'll be looked at in the next couple of days, but at the moment it's nothing too serious," Carlton assistant coach Tim Clarke said afterwards.

Jagga Smith limps off the field during the match simulation between Carlton and St Kilda at Ikon Park on February 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Blues rotated their midfield group, with superstar captain Patrick Cripps only playing in the first half, but saw plenty of promise from a forward line without two-time Coleman Medal winner Charlie Curnow.

Harry McKay kicked the game's first two goals and looked an imposing threat inside 50m, while small forward Jesse Motlop was arguably the Blues' best player and finished with three goals for the day.

Ollie Hollands did some nice things, having been moved to a new half-back role across the summer, while rookie recruit Matt Carroll grew into the game and also showed impressive signs in the backline.

Carlton continues its pre-season preparations with a trip to Canberra to face Greater Western Sydney on February 28, while St Kilda plays Port Adelaide in the AAMI Community Series on March 1 at RSEA Park.

Young guns

St Kilda will have to consider Liam O'Connell for round one, while Hugh Boxshall should also be in contention given his performance through the midfield. Harry Boyd was another who looked comfortable in a solo ruck role. Max Hall did some nice things and kicked a goal. Tobie Travaglia kicked a stunning sealer after coming on at three-quarter time, while both Isaac Keeler and Max Heath played limited minutes as they chase AFL debuts. Jagga Smith flashed some nice glimpses across half-forward, before leaving the field injured, while Matt Carroll also looked very promising in a defensive role across half-back. Lucas Camporeale kicked a nice goal in the last quarter, while Harry Lemmey and Hudson O'Keeffe only came on late.

Switching positions

Carlton's Ollie Hollands showed some nice glimpses of what he can produce across half-back, having made the move over the summer, while Tom De Koning spent extended stints forward when Marc Pittonet took the ruck duties. Hugo Garcia was exciting in a midfield role for St Kilda. Anthony Caminiti played forward in the absence of Max King, having been tabbed to play in the backline across pre-season.

Injury watch

There will be some concern over Carlton's No.3 pick Jagga Smith, after he limped from the field in the third quarter with a knee injury. Small forward Corey Durdin also came off with an ankle issue. The Blues hope Sam Walsh (hamstring) will return for next week's scratch match, while Charlie Curnow (knee) is now considered unlikely to make round one. Jack Silvagni (knee) is close to making his long-awaited return. St Kilda is confident Rowan Marshall (pelvis), Jack Sinclair (hamstring), Max King (knee) and Mason Wood (quad) make round one, but Alix Tauru (back), Mattaes Phillipou (leg), Liam Henry (knee), Dougal Howard (shoulder) and Paddy Dow (knee) are among those a little further behind in their recovery.

Fantasy tempter

Hugo Garcia (MID/FWD, $421,000) put his hand up as a cheap forward option. He was a core member of St Kilda's midfield group and has shown he has a Fantasy game with his tackling ability. Angus Hastie (MID, $230,000) and Max Hall (MID/FWD, $230,000) are a couple of basement-priced players to watch in the AAMI Community Series as they build towards a full-strength side after impressive showings. Racking up plenty of the Sherrin, Ollie Hollands (MID, $640,000) has the much talked about role behind the ball for Carlton. Pencil him in to add dual-position status after round five. - Warnie from the Traders

Hugo Garcia (R) and Jaxon Binns compete for the ball during the match simulation between St Kilda and Carlton at Ikon Park on February 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON 3.2 5.4 6.7 8.10 (58)

ST KILDA 1.2 5.3 8.6 10.9 (69)

GOALS

Carlton: Motlop 3, McKay 2, De Koning, Cerra, L.Camporeale

St Kilda: O'Connell 2, Butler 2, Sharman, Boxshall, Higgins, Hall, Caminiti, Travaglia

CARLTON

2. Lachlan Cowan, 3. Jesse Motlop, 4. Oliver Hollands, 5. Adam Cerra, 6. Zac Williams, 7. Jagga Smith, 8. Lachie Fogarty, 9. Patrick Cripps, 10. Harry McKay, 11. Mitch McGovern, 12. Tom De Koning, 13. Blake Acres, 14. Orazio Fantasia, 15. Sam Docherty, 17. Brodie Kemp, 19. Corey Durdin, 20. Elijah.Hollands, 21. Lucas Camporeale, 23. Jacob Weitering, 25. Jaxon Binns, 26. Nick Haynes, 27. Marc Pittonet, 29. George Hewett, 31. Harry Lemmey, 32. Matthew Carroll, 33. Lewis Young, 36. Cooper Lord, 42. Adam Saad, 43. Ashton Moir, 46. Matthew Cottrell

Notable absentees: Jack Silvagni, Sam Walsh, Nic Newman, Charlie Curnow, Alex Cincotta

ST KILDA

1. Jack Higgins, 2. Marcus Windhager, 5. Tobie Travaglia, 6. Jack Macrae, 7. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, 8. Bradley Hill, 9. Jack Steele, 10. Mitch Owens, 13. Ryan Byrnes, 14. Liam Stocker, 16. Dan Butler, 17. Isaac Keeler, 21. Zaine Cordy, 22. Darcy Wilson, 24. Angus Hastie, 29. Jimmy Webster, 31. Harry Boyd, 34. Hugo Garcia, 38. Hugh Boxshall, 40. Max Hall, 41. Angus McLennan, 42. Max Heath, 43. Cooper Sharman, 44. Callum Wilkie, 45. Liam O'Connell, 47. Anthony Caminiti

Notable absentees: Max King, Rowan Marshall, Jack Sinclair, Mason Wood, Mattaes Phillipou, Liam Henry, Hunter Clark, Dougal Howard, Zak Jones, Lance Collard, Arie Schoenmaker, Alix Tauru