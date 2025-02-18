Cameron Guthrie in action during Geelong's training session at GMHBA Stadium on September 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CAM GUTHRIE'S horror injury run has continued, with the Geelong midfielder undergoing surgery on his Achilles.

Guthrie was sidelined by an Achilles issue last year and has reported ongoing soreness and discomfort over the pre-season.

The 32-year-old will miss the start of the season and won't be back to full training for at least a month, at which point his return to play will become clearer.

Guthrie has played just 10 games since he helped the Cats win the 2022 premiership, sharing the club's best-and-fairest that year.

Cam Guthrie at Geelong training in January, 2024. Picture: Geelong FC

He missed most of the 2023 season due to a complex foot injury that required surgery before serious quad and Achilles issues derailed his 2024 campaign.

"Our medical and high performance team are confident that surgery was the best step for Cameron to fully recover and give himself the best chance to perform," Cats footy boss Andrew Mackie said.

"The aim for Cameron is to be back on the track in the next fortnight and integrated into football drills within the month. A return to play timeline will be finalised in the early stages of the season."

More to come ...