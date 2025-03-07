A pair of gun Bulldogs could be ready to face the Kangaroos in round one

Bailey Dale celebrates a goal during round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs are hopeful of being bolstered by the return of All-Australian defender Bailey Dale for their round one clash against North Melbourne, with Ed Richards also firming as a likely inclusion.

Dale made it through the entirety of a significant training session at the Whitten Oval on Friday, having also completed a VFL scratch match on managed minutes over the weekend, in his bid to return from a quad issue.

Richards, who has been battling a calf injury since last month that sidelined him for the side's AAMI Community Series fixture, completed the majority of Friday morning's training session and is another edging towards proving his fitness.

Rhylee West appears another certain starter, having struggled with a hamstring injury in recent weeks, while Adam Treloar also took part in the bulk of Friday's drills as he continues his return from calf issues.

The successful session eases the injury burden at the Whitten Oval, with initial fears that coach Luke Beveridge could be without the entire top five of last season's best and fairest for their round one bout with the Kangaroos.

Marcus Bontempelli (calf) and Liam Jones (hamstring) are still expected to be sidelined until at least Gather Round, though Dale and Richards increasingly appear likely starters while Treloar is tracking nicely.

Jason Johannisen (hamstring) and Cody Weightman (knee) are the Bulldogs' other long-term injury concerns, while Laitham Vandermeer (concussion) and Anthony Scott (knee) were also restricted to running laps on Friday.

The club's former No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan completed the entire session as he returns from personal leave granted by the club in December, though his return playing date remains unknown.

The Bulldogs are set to take at least one AFL debutant into their round one fixture, with last season's mature-aged recruit Sam Davidson a lock to feature, with father-son prospect Jordan Croft also an outside chance to earn a call-up.

The Bulldogs take on North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round one on March 15.