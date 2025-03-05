Matt Spangher speaks to Rory Lobb and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan during the R12 match between Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at the MCG on May 31, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs assistant coach Matthew Spangher has been rewarded for his 'commitment and passion' to the game by being honoured with the 2025 Phil Walsh Memorial Scholarship.

A cult hero at three clubs, Spangher played 56 games over 11 seasons with Sydney, West Coast and Hawthorn, where he was a key part of the 2014 premiership side.

He then embarked on a coaching career, joining Collingwood's football department before arriving at the Dogs in 2021 under Luke Beveridge.

The scholarship was created following the tragic death of then-Adelaide coach Walsh in July 2015 and is handed out by the AFL Coaches Association.

Walsh was an assistant coach at the Eagles while Spangher was on the list.

Spangher receives a $10,000 grant to help him with future study and professional development costs.

"I am absolutely honoured to receive the Phil Walsh Memorial Scholarship," Spangher said.

"Phil was a great mentor and coach to me over my playing journey and it is very humbling to receive an award named in his honour.

"He was a terrific person who created amazing relationships with his players and worked extremely hard at his craft as a coach.

"I don't take for granted the privilege of working in football and this scholarship will enable me to continue to grow and develop as a coach, bringing my learnings and experiences back to the Bulldogs into the future."

Matt Spangher talks to players during the R1 match between Western Bulldogs and Melbourne at the MCG on March 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Beveridge said the 37-year-old was a deserving recipient of the award.

"With Matt’s connection to Phil through his playing days at West Coast, there is another emotional layer in this award in 2025," Beveridge said.

"Matt has been a very conscientious student of the game as a player and now he is in a privileged and powerful position to influence young men as a coach in a similar way to how he was influenced by Phil Walsh on his journey.

"Matt does this extremely well, is a great character and coach at the Western Bulldogs and it is with great satisfaction and pride that on behalf of the club, I congratulate Spang as the recipient of the Phil Walsh scholarship for 2025."

AFL Coaches Association CEO Alistair Nicholson also congratulated Spangher on the award and reflected on the impact Walsh made to football and coaching.

"The Phil Walsh Memorial Scholarship reminds us of Phil’s relentless curiosity and care for people in the game. He had an impact on many of our members and the broader industry, and so we are very pleased to announce another worthy winner" Nicholson said.

"Matt has been recognised for his commitment and passion to his playing group and professional development. The scholarship from the AFLCA will assist Matt to continue to further this growth and provide opportunities to aid his development at this point of his coaching career.

"The industry will benefit greatly from Matt receiving this scholarship."

PREVIOUS WINNERS OF THE PHIL WALSH MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP:

2016 - Ben Rutten

2017 - Adrian Hickmott

2018 - Aaron Greaves

2019 - Damien Truslove

2020 - Luke Kelly

2021 - Scott Selwood

2022 - Neville Jetta

2023 - Tim Clarke

2024 - Brad Ebert